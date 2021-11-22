The best moveset for Miltank in Pokemon GO

Once the bane of many Pokemon Gold/Silver/Crystal players, Miltank is something of a shadow of its former self in Pokemon GO.

The Normal-type Pokemon made infamous by Gym Leader Whitney and given the Pokemon's propensity to abuse the Rollout move, Miltank is far from fearsome in Pokemon GO. Its strength in the mobile game centers primarily on its defensive stats, and some compare it to a cheapened version of Snorlax.

While the claim may be a bit of a stretch, as the two have a significant disparity in stats, Miltank isn't advised for serious battles regardless. That being said, trainers who still want to utilize Miltank can optimize its moveset with this guide.

The best moves to use for Miltank in Pokemon GO

Whitney's Miltank, likely one of the most well-known Pokemon used by a gym leader (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miltank's learnable moves in Pokemon GO are a far cry from what made it potentially dangerous in the earlier generations of the main line Pokemon games. It doesn't even have the move that made it so scary in Generation II (Rollout). Regardless, Miltank can learn seven total moves in Pokemon GO between two Fast Moves and five Charge Moves.

One of Miltank's biggest drawbacks in Pokemon GO is its lack of a solid Fast Move. It has the choice between Tackle and Zen Headbutt. Miltank receives a slight damage boost due to the Same Type Attack Boost (STAB) from Tackle since it and Miltank are both Normal-type, and Zen Headbutt is just not a good move for Miltank in general (unless trainers are really sweating getting countered by Fighting-type Pokemon).

When it comes to Charge Moves, Body Slam is a lock-in for Miltank's best choice. It receives STAB, deals essentially identical damage to Stomp, and requires less energy. If Pokemon GO trainers would like to tack on a second charge move for the Milk Cow Pokemon, Ice Beam and Thunderbolt are both good options. Ice Beam slightly beats out Thunderbolt in performance, but trainers may want to gear their second Charge Move towards which type advantages they want to win more often.

There's no two ways about it, Miltank just isn't quite what it once was in Pokemon GO. There may be future implementations to the game that change this, but this particular Pokemon would need a high number of fixes and moveset tweaks to make it a more competitive pick outside of incredibly situational areas.

Edited by Danyal Arabi