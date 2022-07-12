The best moveset for Moltres in Pokemon GO

The time that Pokemon GO players have been waiting for is almost here. Starting on Thursday, July 14, 2022, players will be able to find Moltres in Five-Star Raids once again. With this in mind, players worldwide are at the edge of their seats for a chance to get their hands on this rare Legendary Pokemon from Kanto.

However, other communities of players have their sights set on Moltres for a different reason. Many players are looking forward to getting their hands on Moltres to use it in the mobile game's competitive Battle League. Given its status as one of the best Fire-types in the game, it is clear to see why many want one for their own.

It is worth keeping in mind that simply having Moltres in Pokemon GO does not guarantee success. When it comes to using any Pokemon, in the game's Battle League, Legendary or not, various details about the Pokemon must be kept in mind. Game knowledge can make all the difference between a win and a loss. Here's an analysis and breakdown of the best moveset for Moltres

Moltres in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Moltres as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Moltres' biggest and most apparent weakness in Pokemon GO comes in the form of its typing. While the Fire and Flying typings are great offensive types on their own, they only create problems when paired together. This type combination is what holds Charizard back from being as strong as it could be.

This typing leaves Moltres vulnerable to some of the most common attacking types in the game. While Moltres is weak to Water and Electric-type attacks but its biggest weakness comes from Rock-type attacks. As both Fire and Flying-type Pokemon are weak to the type, the doubling of these weaknesses is concerning.

In terms of stats, Moltres leans more towards the offensive side of the spectrum. Its highest stat is its attack sitting at 251. This is followed by its stamina at 207, with its defense being its lowest stat at 181. This makes Moltres a risky glass cannon in Pokemon GO's metagame, thanks to Rampardos.

For potential movesets, Moltres' movepool is dominated by Fire-type attacks. However, with access to Ancient Power, it has the potential to hit a wider catalog of Pokemon. But considering that Rock-type attacks do not counter any of Moltres' counters in Pokemon GO's Battle League, this move is best left unused in the game.

For a fast attack, Moltres can choose to either use a Flying-type move, Wing Attack, or a Fire-type move, Fire Spin. For those looking to maximize Moltres' damage output, using Fire Spin is preferred, given its overall higher DPS value. Given the Pokemon's glass cannon status, this is the recommended strategy.

Looking towards a charged attack, Moltres has the most number of options for this slot. Players looking to use Moltres in battle may want to save their Elite Charged TM (Technical Machines) for it. This is because Moltres' best charged attack is the TM-exclusive Sky Attack, a Flying-type move. This is also Moltres' only Flying-type charged attack.

