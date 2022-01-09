The best moveset for Probopass in Pokemon GO

Probopass can provide some rock solid defense for teams in Pokemon GO.

Probopass is the evolution of Nosepass, who trainers can catch during the Mountains of Power event. The Rock and Steel-type combination that Probopass has gives it plenty of resistances (although it gets destroyed by Fighting-type Pokemon). With a good moveset, Probopass can serve as somewhat of a substitute for Bastiodon.

Which moves work best on this defensive Pokemon?

Probopass’ fast move should easily be Spark. Both options (Spark and Rock Throw) last for one second in PvP. Spark charges 8 energy per use, though, while Rock Throw only charges 5.

The only use Rock Throw could have would be to pair it with Rock Slide to make Probass into a Rock-type Raid attacker. Unfortunately, though, Probopass is really an inferior Raid attacker. Seeing as it only has 135 Attack, it’s much better to use this Pokemon as a PvP tank or Gym Defense team member.

For charge moves, Probopass will definitely want one of them to be Rock Slide. Since it only costs 45 energy, Probopass will get to click this move often during matches. It can also rack up decent damage from its 80 base power and STAB.

The other STAB charge move Probopass can learn is Magnet Bomb, but this is definitely a sub par option. Magnet Bomb has the same energy cost as Rock Slide, but has 10 less base power. Steel also doesn’t offer the best coverage; it can hit Fairies for super effective damage, but some Fairies like Togekiss already fold to Rock Slide.

Instead, Probopass could use Thunderbolt, a much more powerful option. 55 energy is a reasonable cost for a move with that power. Since Probopass can already use Rock Slide to bait shields, it would much rather have a strong option like Thunderbolt, compared to another shield bait move. Thunderbolt could also catch Water-types like Azumarill by surprise.

