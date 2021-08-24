The best moveset for Skwovet in Pokemon GO

Skwovet has joined the squad of new Generation VIII Pokemon to enter the world of Pokemon GO.

Skwovet is a squirrel-like Pokemon that trainers can find on Route 1 in the Galar region. It evolves into Greedent, a Pokemon that is rumored to be joining the Pokemon Unite roster in the near future.

Through part 3 of the Ultra Unlock, Skwovet will be released to the wild for trainers to catch. It definitely isn’t the most powerful option in the game, but it can do some damage with this moveset.

Which moves work well for this Pokemon from the Galar region?

Skwovet has three potential quick moves: Bullet Seed, Tackle and Bite.

When deciding between these, though, it’s important to keep in mind that all of Skwovet’s charge moves only require 33% of the energy bar to be filled. Therefore, damage output should be prioritized over energy charging, which means Bullet Seed really isn’t a good option here.

Therefore, the choice is between Tackle and Bite. Generally, Tackle is better because of its speed. It only lasts for half a second, which makes this weaker move charge 10 EPS and deal 12 DPS plus STAB.

Here’s the thing about Skwovet, though: it is seriously lacks as an attacker. It only has 95 base Attack. Normal-type doesn’t hit anything for super effective damage either, so Skwovet doesn’t get much out of Tackle.

Since it is Normal-type, though, one thing that it can do is counter Ghost-types.

Skwovet will resist their attacks, and deal at least solid damage with Bite. This move is just as quick as Tackle, and although it loses out on STAB, it can deal with Ghost-types. Bite may be the better move here since Skwovet does more as a Ghost counter than as a general attacker.

If this is the direction that trainers will want to go with Skwovet, then it should naturally be paired with the charge move Crunch. This will be easy for most trainers since Skwovet only learns two charge moves, and is forced into Crunch and Body Slam anyways.

As a secondary charge move, Body Slam can be nice since it enjoys the buff from STAB. In general, though, it may not even be worth it to unlock a second charge move for Skwovet.

This would cost candy and, more importantly, Stardust. Trainers definitely don’t want to be throwing away Stardust, but, if they really want to invest in Skwovet, then Body Slam will do nicely.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi