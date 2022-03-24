The best moveset for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Tapu Lele is the newest Legendary Pokemon added to Pokemon GO. Added with the Lush Jungle event, Tapu Lele has been made available for players to catch following the apparent trend Niantic is setting. Niantic has been releasing new events with each of Alola's Legendary Pokemon being its main attraction.

Tapu Lele is a Legendary Pokemon as well as the Guardian Deity of Alola's Akala Island. In Pokemon Sun and Moon and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, players could catch Tapu Lele as well as other fellow Guardians once they become the region champion. The Pokedex portrays Tapu Lele as a ruthless overseer of its island.

With the release of the Lush Jungle event, Tapu Lele has come to Pokemon GO as a Five-Star Raid Boss. With so many players getting a chance to catch the new Legendary Pokemon, there is a new influx of players trying to use it in the game's competitive Battle League.

Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Tapu Lele as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon. This type is shared with Gardevoir, which is a Pokemon that experienced players will immediately recognize as one of the best in the earlier versions of Pokemon GO. Players wanting to use Tapu Lele should be cautious of Poison, Steel, and Ghost-type attacks.

Tapu Lele's stat spread in pokemon GO is oriented mainly towards its offensive capabilities. However, Tapu Lele is far from a glass cannon as its defense and stamina are not far behind its attack stat of 259. Tapu Lele's defense stat sits at a solid 208 and its stamina stat reads in at 172, making it a great bulky attacker.

Tapu Lele's movepool is surprisingly vast with access to different types of fast and charged attacks. Tapu Lele could have Confusion as a fast attack or it could run Astonish for extra coverage for countering Ghost and other Psychic-type Pokemon. Many players use Confusion over Astonish for the extra damage.

Tapu Lele has access to some of the best Psychic-type charged attacks in Pokemon GO like Future Sight and Psyshock. Tapu Lele can also use the powerful Fairy-type attack, Moonblast. For an extra layer of variety, Tapu Lele has access to Focus Blast to deal with potential Steel-types the player may encounter.

With the current state of Pokemon GO's competitive meta game revolving heavily around Fighting and Dragon-type Pokemon, Tapu Lele has a lot of potential. Tapu Lele performs best against Pokemon like Machamp, Conkeldurr, Dragonite, and especially Hydreigon but may struggle against Lucario and Metagross.

While Tapu Lele is still a new addition to the game, it has the potential to dominate the higher tiers of play. Players in need of a Psychic-type attacker are going to want to take the time to challenge its Raid and catch Tapu Lele. Its best moveset for prioritizing damage is a combination of Confusion and Future Sight.

Edited by Mayank Shete