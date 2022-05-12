The best Pokemon team for the Element Cup in Pokemon GO

The new special cup for Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League has finally come to the game. Element Cup takes some of the basic rules of Little Cup and adds the additional restriction of only allowing Pokemon with Fire, Water, and Grass typings to participate.

Whenever a new special cup comes to Pokemon GO, it becomes a priority for players to find some of the best team compositions they can. Luckily, there have been a few new additions to the mobile game since the last Element Cup, so the new meta does not reflect the old one for Element Cup entirely.

With heavy restrictions on Pokemon that can participate, battles are a lot more fast-paced as each of the three types counter one another. However, what players want to know is which party of Pokemon works best in this new cup? Have new Pokemon shown potential? Here are the answers.

Pokemon GO's Best Special Cup Team

Ducklett

Ducklett has returned to decimate the battlefield once again. Since its triumph in Little Cup, Ducklett has mostly remained dormant as it and its evolution are nothing special in standard forms of gameplay. However, Ducklett can easily cleave through Grass-type tanks thanks to its access to Brave Bird.

Ducklett's movepool carries it through every battle as it has Water Gun to deal with Fire-type Pokemon and Brave Bird to deal with Grass-type Pokemon. However, Ducklett may require some additional setup from its teammates as Brave Bird requires a lot of energy and can simply be shielded by the enemy.

Salandit

Salandit is the next and newest addition to this team. Being added very recently, Salandit finally has a chance to shine. What makes Salandit a great choice is its high attack stat paired with its movepool and secondary Poison typing. For players needing a glass cannon, Salandit is the best choice for the role.

Salandit's moveset of Flamethrower and Poison Jab makes it a great all-around attacker. This moveset makes Salandit more than capable of dealing with Element Cup staples like Bulbasaur, Cottonee, and Vulpix. However, its frail defense and stamina leave it open to strong attacks in unfortunate circumstances.

Cottonee

The last Pokemon that players will want to add to their team is Cottonee. Cottonee returns to the spotlight once again after dominating Jungle Little Cup. Thanks to its strong typing of Grass and Fairy, Cottonee has incredible bulk for the Element Cup. To make matters even better for Cottonee, it has access to Charm.

Charm is one of the best fast attacks in the game and can easily cleave through most of the Pokemon that may be thrown at it. Cottonee, though, is far from indestructible. Cottonee's biggest counter in Pokemon GO is Salandit. On top of this, any Fire-type Pokemon will resist its Fairy and Grass-type attacks.

