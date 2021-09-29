Jungle Little Cup tier list in Pokemon GO

The Jungle Little Cup in Pokemon GO will feature an odd group of threats, making it challenging to prepare for. This is because of the change in rules.

Usually, Little Cups only allow Pokemon in their first stage of evolution. That rule has been lifted, however.

The only requirement for Pokemon in this event is that they be 500 CP or below. This means that typical Little Cup staples will be going up against fully evolved Pokemon.

Which Pokemon will perform the best in the Jungle Little Cup?

S Tier

Cottonee will be a top threat due to access to Charm spam (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cottonee

Galarian Stunfisk

Skarmory

Altaria

These Pokemon are going to likely be seen on most teams in the Jungle Little Cup. The meta-defining option will undoubtedly be Cottonee, as it can spam Charm to get loads of damage on enemies.

Galarian Stunfisk is a top-tier option in Great League, let alone Jungle Little Cup. Also, both Skarmory and Altaria have excellent typings that resist lots of Pokemon.

A Tier

Shelmet is a Bug and Steel-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shelmet

Wigglytuff

Scrafty

Chansey

The Pokemon in A tier have good matchups across the board, except for the elite in S Tier. Atop this tier is Shelmet, who resists lots of different Pokemon. It’s incredibly weak to Fire, but Fire isn’t one of the types allowed in this tournament, so it has fewer threats to worry about.

Both Wigglytuff and Chansey have a fantastic defense, and Scrafty can boost its Attack with Power-up Punch.

B Tier

Scorupi (Shadow)

Steelix

Skorupi

Ducklett

Deino

Skarmory (Shadow)

Whimsicott

Swinub

Onix

Foretress (Shadow)

While these options may not be the strongest, they are still viable to bring to any match. There are many more offensive threats here, including Swinub, Deino, and Shadow Skorupi.

There are also Pokemon with excellent typings in this tier. Ducklett’s part Flying typing makes it take neutral from Grass, something other Water-types are weak to.

C Tier will be filled with everything below. There will be plenty of Pokemon that use unique strategies trainers won’t plan for in this event. The Pokemon in S through B tier should definitely be brought for the most ensured results.

