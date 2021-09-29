Best moveset for Shelmet in Pokemon GO

Shelmet has gained some new attention with the release of Pokemon GO's Jungle Little Cup. For players in need of a Bug-type to fill a slot on their Battle Team, Shelmet may be what they need to succeed in the Battle League.

For players looking to invest in Shelmet, knowing its stats and moves can help to maximize their effectiveness.

Shelmet in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Shelmet as it appears in the main series Pokemon games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shelmet is a pure Bug-type Pokemon. This means that Shelmet's Bug-type attacks receive a boost in power as well as resistances to Grass, Ground, and Fighting-type attacks. However, Shelmet is weak to Fire, Flying, and Rock-type attacks.

Shelmet has some impressive defensive stats in Pokemon GO for a Pokemon that has yet to evolve. Though Shelmet only has a pitiful attack stat of 70, it brings a decent defense stat of 140 and a stamina stat of 137 to battle. Shelmet also has a maximum combat power of 834, so Little Cup will be the only option for Shelmet to be viable.

Shelmet has a couple of options for fast attacks. Acid is a Poison-type fast attack that deals a total of 11.3 damage every second. Shelmet also has access to Infestation, a Bug-type fast attack. This attack deals 10.9 damage every second. However, Infestation generates more energy with every use making it the better option for Shelmet's moveset.

Shelmet also has access to a couple of different charged attacks in Pokemon GO. Most of these attacks are Bug-type, so the difference between the two comes down to preference. Bug Buzz and Signal Beam are both great options for charged attacks. There is a small difference in damage between the two attacks, but Bug Buzz is ultimately the better option due to requiring less energy and dealing slightly more damage.

Body Slam is the last option for Shelmet to run in Pokemon GO. This attack is rather unremarkable as it deals the least amount of damage and requires the most energy.

Shelmet has potential in Pokemon GO's Jungle Little Cup. However, there are better options for players to run if they choose to use a Bug-type Pokemon. Shelmet's best moveset in Pokemon GO is Infestation and Bug Buzz. However, there is room for experimentation as Acid provides nice coverage and can quickly deal with Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon.

