"The Japanese tradition of Kintsugi": Reddit reacts to new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 'mon Poltchageist 

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's roster for its upcoming DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, received another addition in the form of the Grass/Ghost-type species Poltchageist. This new creature even received its own lore within the land of Kitakami, being the possessed tea caddy of a long-forgotten tea master. The new Pocket Monster quickly made its rounds across multiple social media platforms.

The Pokemon fan CRAB_KING- shared screenshots from Poltchageist's story trailer on Reddit. This species appears to be a convergent creature similar to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet creatures like Wiglett and Wugtrio, resembling Sinistea and Polteageist but is, in fact, a different species.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players sounded off on the inclusion in the comments and had sporadic responses across the range of positive and negative reception.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans react to the announcement of Poltchageist

For the most part, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players hailed the inclusion of Poltchageist and how the announcement was handled. The Pokemon Company both announced the creature and gave some insight into its backstory, which is something that isn't typically seen when new Pocket Monsters are revealed.

Sure, there are exceptions, like Bellibolt in Iono's trailer or Greavard getting its own debut video. Regardless, many fans appreciated the backstory and behavior of Poltchageist, a possessed tea caddy capable of draining life by spreading Matcha while fixing broken objects as much as it can.

Multiple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Redditors also mentioned the practice of Kintsugi being part of Poltchageist's story. In Japan, Kintsugi is known as the art of repairing broken pottery by applying a metallic lacquer to it, which is seen in Poltchageist's trailer as it uses its magical Matcha to repair phones, power sockets, car headlights, and the hammer of a Tinkaton.

Many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players speculated what Poltchageist's ability would be in battle, wondering if the creature may have healing properties. Fortunately, they're correct, as Poltchageist's new ability was confirmed to be known as "Hospitality" and gives it the power to heal its allies when it enters the battlefield.

All in all, the majority of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players welcomed the addition of Poltchageist to the roster, though the creature won't make its grand debut until The Teal Mask DLC expansion is released in September. Regardless, fans applauded Kitakami island's traditional Japanese aesthetic, which Poltchageist perfectly fits into.

Many users also pointed out the dark aspects of Poltchageist's lore trailer, which sees the creature draining the life force of adults and children alike as they regale in the Pokemon's story. It issues a quick wink to the camera before disappearing into the night, but many players assumed that Poltchageist displayed some pretty clear murderous intent.

Although Game Freak may not have anticipated leaving Poltchageist's trailer on such a dour ending, it ended with enough openness to leave room for players to speculate whether the adults and children in the trailer survived. It may be a bit dark, but it certainly fits the spooky and dangerous lore of Ghost-type creatures in the Pokemon franchise.