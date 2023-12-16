Pokemon
“The most wasted Pokemon in the series”: Indigo Disk trainer upset with Legendary Pokemon reveal

By Jason Parker
Modified Dec 16, 2023 00:57 GMT
Terapagos has many Indigo Disk Trainers upset about the Legendary Pokemon reveal.
The reveal of Legendary Pokemon Terapagos has many an Indigo Disk trainer upset (Image via Nintendo)

Indigo Disk Pokemon trainers worldwide are upset with the Legendary Pokemon reveal of Terapagos. The Legendary Pocket Monster at the end of the DLC was heavily teased in the base game as "The big secret of Area Zero." However, instead of receiving a wealth of lore, fans witnessed an adorable Legendary and a prop in the rivalry between the player character and Kieran.

Netizens compared it to the Legendary Pokemon in the first DLC — Ogerpon, who received an entire story about his importance in the region. Many were disappointed that Terapagos did not receive the same attention.

Redditor Pokelego999 clarified their take on the title with a lengthy post:

"[Spoiler] may just be the most wasted Pokemon in the entire series."
[Spoiler] may just be the most wasted Pokemon in the entire series byu/Pokelego999 inpokemon

Note: This piece contains spoilers for the end of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk DLC.

Indigo Disk trainers feel let down by DLC’s Legendary Pokemon reveal

Redditor Pokelego999 isn’t the only Indigo Disk Pokemon trainer upset by the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos. Fans were teased about the arrival of the big secret of Area Zero, which also enjoyed an appearance in the anime. However, the turtle Legendary didn't receive any screen time in the game.

While the Redditor appreciated the twist of Kieran catching the Legendary, its impact was heavily questioned. Notably, Terapagos was only used as a prop in the story. Players have no answers to important questions concerning Terapagos, Tera Crystals, or Terastallization.

The Indigo Disk player was hoping for an elaborate story about Terapagos, where the Legendary Pokemon accompanied them, similar to the anime. Despite having a great design, many bemoaned its lack of influence in the lore.

Some claimed that the Legendary Pokemon from the first DLC had more of a background story than the most important Pokemon in this entire region. Players were hoping to learn more about what makes Terapagos so special. However, that wasn't the case. Some compared it to other disappointing legendaries such as Zygarde and Nihilego.

The main problem appears to be that players' expectations were higher than what they received. Many expected the Legendary Pokemon to receive more attention in the Indigo Disk DLC, given its importance to the region. However, they felt disappointed by the storytelling.

A netizen replied that, technically, there is more lore to be had from the Legendary Pokemon in Indigo Disk. If you take it to the Crystal Pools, you learn a little more. However, that wasn't enough, as stated by players. According to many, this merely added another god to the Pokemon pantheon without a significant build-up.

Notably, Part 1 of the Scarlet and Violet DLC had an interesting story built around Ogerpon. It was the focus for much of the lore, which prompted players to expect the same from the latest DLC.

