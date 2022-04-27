Therian Landorus' weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon GO

Returning soon to Pokemon GO raids, Therian Forme Landorus is an intriguing Flying/Ground-type Legendary Pokemon. It is the alternate form of the Djinn-like Pokemon, compared to its more humanoid Incarnate Forme.

As a Flying/Ground-type Pokemon, Therian Landorus has a very unique typing in Pokemon GO. However, like any Pokemon, it still has its weaknesses.

Surprisingly, Therian Landorus only has two elemental weaknesses, much less than most Pokemon.

If trainers are hoping to defeat Therian Landorus in any setting, be it PvP or PvE, they'll want to focus on Therian Landorus' weaknesses in order to avoid being overpowered.

Countering Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO

Mega Abomasnow is the ideal raid counter for Therian Landorus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since it's one part Ground-type and one part Flying-type, Therian Landorus is doubly weak to Ice-type moves and Pokemon. It also has a weakness to Water-types.

However, Therian Landorus' Water-type is not as potent of a weakness since it's only weak to Water-type moves because it is half Ground-type.

Since both of Therian Landorus' types are weak to Ice-type moves and Pokemon, it will receive double the super effective damage it normally would.

If trainers use an Ice-type Pokemon when attacking with these moves, they'll also receive a damage bonus thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), increasing damage output even more.

Top Ice and Water-type Counters for Therian Landorus

Mega Abomasnow is far and above the best option for top counter picks against Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO. Its impressive stats and boosted CP make its Ice-type moves incredibly deadly to Therian Landorus.

However, if trainers want to use a Mega Evolution in lieu of Abomasnow, Blastoise and Gyarados also make for solid options despite not exploiting Landorus' weaknesses quite as well.

Even if trainers don't have access to Mega Evolutions, there are still plenty of viable options. Specifically, for Ice-type Pokemon, trainers can try the likes of Mamoswine, Weavile, Glaceon, Galarian Darmanitan, Avalugg, and Articuno.

For Water-types, trainers can use Kyogre, Cloyster (which is also an Ice-type), Feraligatr, Swampert, Kingler, and Lapras (which is also part-Ice-type).

As long as trainers are keeping the CP and stats of their Ice or Water-type Pokemon high, Therian Landorus should fall in good measure.

However, if trainers encounter Therian Landorus in a raid, they'll likely need some help from fellow trainers to take it down.

Therian Landorus is still a Legendary Pokemon after all, so its already considerable stats and CP are magnified big time as a raid boss.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh