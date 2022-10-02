"They get worse every game": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are unhappy with the Double Pack Berry Set pre-order bonus

Potential buyers of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have taken to Reddit to express their disinterest in their pre-order bonuses. Most in-game items for Scarlet and Violet don't have a physical bonus in sight.

The issues players have with the bonuses were brought up in a Reddit post. What started with a meme expressing users' thoughts on the Double Pack Berry Set turned into an entire thread of comedic reactions, including one that said:

"They get worse every game. Gen 10 will just be like 200 pokedollars."

Note: Some of this article may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

A look at the Double Pack Berry Set for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nintendeal @Nintendeal #ad Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Double Pack Berry Set pre-order bonus is available at Best Buy: bit.ly/3Ch6YKe Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Double Pack Berry Set pre-order bonus is available at Best Buy: bit.ly/3Ch6YKe #ad https://t.co/KmeRheSgTQ

Though the pre-order bonus is called the Double Pack, it appears it will be given to players who pre-order either Scarlet or Violet individually, rather than just to those who purchase the Double Pack of both games.

Regardless, the pre-order bonus isn't getting any fans excited. It simply provides in-game Berries, which many players feel is lackluster, as they are likely to be able to get the Berries shortly into their playthrough.

Here are the Berries that come with the pre-order bonus:

Cheri Berry

Chesto Berry

Aspear Berry

Pecha Berry

Persim Berry

Rawst Berry

These aren't multiple sets of each Berry, but single instances of the Berries listed that are given to players. So it makes sense that they aren't too happy with the way the pre-order bonuses are going for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Users sarcastically predict pre-order bonuses for future Pokemon Generations

The original intentions of a recent Reddit post were clear - it was made to poke fun at the Double Pack Berry Set pre-order bonus in the form of a meme that called it "worthless."

This was followed by many comments that suggested what type of uninspiring and unappealing pre-order bonuses could be given from the franchise's main series after Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The idea of Generation 10 simply giving some in-game currency is a bit laughable, but a portion of players believe this is entirely something Game Freak would do, given how the pre-order bonuses have been of late.

The taunting continued, with suggestions for Generations 11 and 12. It devolved into single items rather than any sort of tangible pack or set of bonuses that would even remotely help the player.

The next two were even more hopeless. The Berry Pack of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be far gone by Generations 13 and 14, as two users suggested that the starter would be poisoned and the entire team would faint.

Things started to get a bit out of hand after that point. A bottle of nothing and a Generation that would up and leave are comical, but would never become reality. It went on to show the extent of players' dissatisfaction with the current state of things.

It didn't stop there; commenters started in on Game Freak and Nintendo even further, stating that Generation 17 would break the game system and 18 would set it ablaze.

More Generations past that were discussed, too, but they weren't all family-friendly. Overall, the fanbase feels they deserve more when it comes to pre-order bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and aren't afraid to let Game Freak know it.

Poll : 0 votes