5 things players miss in Pokemon GO, according to Reddit

Reddit has been the ideal place for Pokemon GO players to discuss the negatives of the game and reminisce about its early days. A recent post asked original players of the mobile game about what they miss the most.

A lot has been added and removed during the game's lifespan. Suffice to say, the commenters didn't hold back.

It is no secret that the game doesn't cater to free-to-play trainers like it once did, and the pandemic bonuses are slowly starting to be rolled back. This has left many angry and nostalgic.

Note: Some of this article may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

5 things about Pokemon GO that its playerbase misses the most

5) Affordable Incubators

Incubators are used to hatch Eggs in Pokemon GO. Players set an Egg in the Incubator and walk the labeled distance to hatch a Pokemon from it. Everyone has an infinite-use Incubator, but additional ones can be purchased.

Now, only the most expensive boxes for sale seem to hold Incubators in them. The prices have drastically changed and players aren't happy with the money it costs to enjoy the game. Some say it makes hatching Eggs either impossible or simply not worth it.

4) Gaining PokeCoins

The method of gaining PokeCoins without actually purchasing has also changed. Trainers can leave a Pokemon to defend a Gym and gain PokeCoins over a certain amount of time, with 50 being the maximum.

The catch here is that PokeCoins aren't delivered until the Pokemon is knocked out of the Gym. Earlier, daily accumulations of coins were given to players after the calendar switched over. However, that doesn't happen anymore.

3) Vaporeon's efficiency

This is as nostalgic as it gets with Pokemon GO. The original Pokedex from Kanto kicked off the mobile game's success. At that point, the three Eeveelutions were some of the most powerful Pokemon available. Vaporeon specifically was an absolute tank.

It could take on Raids by itself, dominate the GO Battle League, and defend Gyms. Trainers often had several Vaporeons in their collection, each with a job to do. Entire city blocks filled with Pokemon Gyms were just about guaranteed to have Vaporeons as far as the eye could see.

2) Legendary Pokemon from Weekly Research

Trainers receive a Research Breakthrough box after seven days of completing a Field Research task. The stamps get filled in and the box can be opened to reveal a handful of items as a reward, along with a guaranteed Pokemon encounter.

These Pokemon encounters used to include Legendaries like the Kanto birds, the Johto dogs, and the Regis. It has been years since a Legendary Pokemon was made available in Research Breakthrough boxes. They're almost exclusively kept for Raids, which aren't as accessible to some players as the Research Tasks.

1) Massive group outings

The release of Pokemon GO quite literally took over the world. Players were everywhere in public, chasing down rare Pokemon with their friends and strangers. The days of massive groups sharing Pokemon sightings, meeting up for Raids, or simply getting together for an adventure are long gone.

It was one of the most unifying times in gaming history and, truly, trainers would probably give up a lot for Pokemon GO to have an experience like that again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far