5 things players will want to see in Pokemon Unite in 2024

In 2024, Pokemon Unite will remain an inspiring adventure for fans and players alike. The popular title is the amalgamation of the Pokemon universe with the MOBA genre and has garnered widespread acclaim since its inception.

As we enter the new year, the fervor among players for new additions and enhancements to the game intensifies. The game's recent releases and battlepass rewards have already ignited a wave of excitement within the community. Here are five eagerly awaited features that could potentially elevate the Pokemon Unite experience in the fresh new year.

5 community expectations from Pokemon Unite in 2024

1) Expanded roster and strategic diversity

Pokemon Unite is consistent with new releases (image via The Pokemon Company)

Diversifying the roster with additional Pokemon, particularly fan favorites and those offering diverse strategic possibilities, holds immense promise. Envision the thrill of collaborating with iconic figures like Groudon or Palkia or tactically employing Cresselia's Moonlight to shift the tide of battles. Among the non-legendaries, there are many beloved characters yet to be introduced, such as Swampert, Sceptile, Infernape, and Typhlosion.

The imminent arrival of Gyarados has already piqued the interest of many, indicating that expanding the roster would further diversify the player base. This expansion could substantially augment team compositions and catalyze innovative playstyles.

2) Deeper map mechanics and objectives

Theia Sky Ruins (image via The Pokemon Company)

While the existing maps provide an engaging backdrop, adding dangerous areas, changing features, and specific goals to the current maps, like capturing points or defeating tough enemies, would make the game more exciting. Some neutral Pokemon on the map could also provide scoring buffs like faster scoring or stat increases from how much you score. The score buff might create a portal or move you closer to the enemy's scoring areas, giving you a strategic advantage to score points.

These changes wouldn't just make strategy more important but also make matches more than just about collecting resources or fighting in teams.

3) Improved and balanced Ranked play

PvP loading screen in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite the commendable introduction of the pick-and-ban system, players agree that the Ranked mode requires further refinement. Fans are looking for updates that include a clearer ranking system, better ways to match players, have teammates of their own level and skill, and ongoing changes to fix any imbalances in Pokemon strength. These improvements are really important to make competitive play fairer and more enjoyable for everyone.

4) Expanded Array of Held Items

Held Item shop (image via The Pokemon Company)

Diversifying the pool of available Held Items, both in quantity and versatility, is another aspect players eagerly anticipate. Fans often talk about various potential items like ones that let you steal life with magic attacks, increase the chances of critical hits with magic, have a chance to block enemy critical hits, slow down opponents' movement, or briefly stop them from using spells.

These are just some of the many ideas people discuss. The introduction of novel items that cater to diverse playstyles could significantly enrich the strategic depth and tactical options available within the game.

5) Engaging PvE Content

The title is expected to have more PvE experiences (image via The Pokemon Company)

To give players a break from PvP, the idea of adding more solo or team PvE challenges is gaining attention. These challenges might be tough boss fights or roguelike missions and could give special rewards.

Potentially having a PvE story mode where players embark on an adventure, meet new allies, and journey through a storyline sounds really exciting. It adds depth and a different kind of enjoyment to the gaming experience. Different types of content like this would let players use their skills and earn rewards without always playing PvP matches.

These hopeful yet anticipated features reflect the collective aspirations of the Pokemon Unite community. Implementing these changes could really breathe new life into the game, keeping players engaged and excited for the long run. It has the potential to maintain enthusiasm among the player base.

It's worth highlighting how the development team listens to players' feedback, which is really impressive. This gives the community hope that the game will keep getting better. The team's dedication to improving Pokemon Unite shows they're proactive, making us hopeful that at least some of these wanted features might enter the game in 2024.