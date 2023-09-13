"This is starting to get ridiculous": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans frustrated about Teal Mask DLC release time

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC known as "The Teal Mask" has already debuted in parts of the world, but some players are running into confusion surrounding its release time. While the DLC expansion has a coordinated release date, the content will be released at the same time across all time zones, and Game Freak wasn't forthcoming about specifics.

This has left Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans wondering exactly when they'll have access to the DLC on September 13. Depending on their respective time zone, many players' answers may be different. The confusion led to one Pokemon Redditor posting a meme joking about the lack of clarity by Game Freak.

"Well, this is starting to get ridiculous."

Along with this caption, the meme showed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's logo for The Teal Mask, accompanied by a quote from Star Wars: Rogue One calling the release time vague.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players clarify the confusion around The Teal Mask's release time

After the original meme was posted to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit, a helpful user assisted with clarification about when The Teal Mask would be released based on player time zones. The player Savthatsit provided a list of global time zones, ensuring that fans wouldn't be confused about when they could actually play the DLC.

Although many joked that Savthatsit missed the Mountain Time zone in the United States, fans were unanimously grateful for the provided information. By knowing when The Teal Mask is released in their time zone, players can set their schedules accordingly. Savthatsit was praised for their quick and succinct response to the problem in the subsequent comments.

Put plainly, Game Freak made it clear that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC would be released worldwide based on its release time in Japan. While that's helpful to an extent, not many players know what time it is in Japan relative to their own country, so Savthatsit's list came in incredibly useful.

Time is a tricky thing, and some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans joked that all the different time zones laid out in the comment by Savthatsit looked silly compared to using more unified formats like Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) or Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). However, depending on a player's country, these formats aren't used as often.

Whatever the case may be, players won't have to wait long for The Teal Mask DLC to arrive. The land of Kitakami and all of its new Pocket Monsters and adventures await. Trainers will depart the shores of Paldea, but the mystery surrounding Kitakami's creatures all link back to the mysterious Area Zero in the Great Crater of Paldea.

The Teal Mask ensures that trainers will encounter plenty of new and familiar faces, all while undertaking a school trip that is sure to culminate in plenty of answers surrounding Scarlet and Violet's ongoing storyline. Questions may remain, but The Teal Mask will be followed by The Indigo Disk DLC to fill in the gaps later in 2023.