Tips for finding Shiny Minun in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is known for being the most social experience in the franchise since the era of trading Pokemon with a link cable at the schoolyard playground. With over 600 creatures to collect, battle, and trade, there will be a select few that are especially beloved by the community. Enter the Minus Pokemon, Minun.

Minun and Plusle were added to the franchise in the third generation as Pikachu equivalents for the Hoenn region. Two were added instead of one to introduce players to the double battle mechanic, which debuted in the third generation. This is evident in their abilities, Plus and Minus, respectively.

While collecting any Pokemon can be fun, getting the more rare shiny variant of a user's favorite is always a rewarding activity. Having a few pointers for starting a Shiny Hunt is always welcome, as keeping a few helpful tips in mind can help gamers plan their hunt and know if that day is optimal.

General tips for Shiny Hunting in Pokemon GO

Official artwork used for Shiny Minun in Pokemon Home (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Hunting in any Pokemon game is a tradition that goes as far back as the first implementation of these rare variants in Pokemon Gold and Silver. However, as Pokemon GO is a much different title to anything the franchise has seen previously, finding these rare variants is a lot different than normal.

One of the more overlooked mechanics in the mobile game plays a huge role in determining the right conditions for a Shiny Hunt. Like in the main series, weather plays a massive role in deciding what Pokemon can be found in an area in the mobile game. A quick check of the device's weather app goes a long way.

For players looking for Minun, knowing its type can help determine what weather conditions provide the best environment for hunting its shiny variant. Minun is an Electric-type Pokemon, which means users have the highest chance of finding one in rainy weather.

The use of consumable items also dramatically helps increase the spawn rate of Pokemon in the area, thus decreasing the time it takes for a shiny to spawn. Most gamers will use a combination of Lure Modules and Incenses, which work great for increasing general spawn rates when used in tandem.

Incenses are the more common of the two items. They work by attaching themselves to players upon use and stay active for 30 minutes.

Once someone uses an Incense, Pokemon will begin spawning around their immediate area and be marked with the same pink fog effect surrounding users.

Lure Modules work great for Shiny Hunting in Pokemon GO as well. Unlike Incenses, this subcategory of items works by attaching to Gyms and Pokestops. However, it should be noted that gamers looking for a Shiny Minun should invest in a Magnetic Lure as they work better for attracting Electric-types.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far