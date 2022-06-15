Tips for finding Shiny Plusle in Pokemon GO

With over 600 Pokemon for players to find, catch, and battle with in Pokemon GO, some will become fan favorites. One of these fan-favorite creatures is the Pikachu equivalent from the Hoenn region, Plusle.

Of course, the pursuit of its rare shiny variant is always present when it is mentioned.

While it is far from being a top performer in battle, Plusle and other Pikachu equivalents typically earn their status as fan favorites because they are cute. Cute Pokemon typically do not perform well in combat and get their value from the more casual playerbase as they look cute perched on their avatar's shoulder.

With every user seeking shiny variants of their favorite Pokemon, having some game knowledge to make the hunt easier is always welcome. When it comes to Plusle, what are some helpful tips for finding its rare shiny variant? How can players minimize the time to complete their hunt for this rare form.

Complexities of hunting Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

A collage of various Shiny Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The sad truth of shiny hunting is that there are no guaranteed ways to find the desired Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Gamer's odds of finding this rare variant are left entirely to chance.

However, there are some ways to shift the odds in their favor with a couple of items and efficient planning. This advice does not solely apply to Plusle; readers can take it with them as they continue playing the mobile game and collect more Shiny Pokemon.

One factor of planning lots of players overlook before starting their hunt is the weather. Like the main series, it plays a key role when determining Pokemon spawns.

A quick peek at the weather app on their mobile device can help determine if today will be fruitful when hunting a specific type of Pokemon. In the case of Plusle, users are more likely to encounter it in rainy weather because it is an Electric-type Pokemon that receives boosted spawn chances in that condition.

The usage of consumable items to increase spawn rates is a staple in the shiny hunting community in Pokemon GO. There are two items that gamers should stock up on before going on their hunt: Lure Modules and Incenses. Each item has similar effects but works in vastly different ways.

Incenses are the most commonly used item among shiny hunters because they work by attaching themselves to users. Once the item is selected in the bag, they will notice the pink fog effect around their character.

The effect of Incense lasts for 30 minutes and increases the spawn rate of Pokemon around players.

While many recommend the standard variants of Lure Modules in Pokemon GO, gamers hunting for Plusle may opt for something else. The Magnetic Lures work like standard Lures as they both attach to Pokestops and Gyms and increase spawn rates, but the Magnetic ones attract more Electric Pokemon.

