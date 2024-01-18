Top 10 times Pokemon went beast mode

The Pokemon universe has gifted us with a plethora of beast mode moments. While many battles have their own reason to be remembered, there are few, particularly when our beloved creatures transcend their usual limits and unleash a surge of unparalleled power. In the vast tapestry of Pokemon battles, we've witnessed a spectrum of engagements, ranging from impactful and crucial to comedic and narrative-enhancing.

However, in this article, we will focus on those extraordinary instances when Pokemon exceeded their bounds, displaying an overwhelming beast mode. From epic confrontations to surprising power-ups, these instances stand as testaments to the awe-inspiring capabilities of our favorite pocket monsters, showcasing their true strength and resilience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

10 beast mode moments in Pokemon

10) Bewear vs Pheromosa

Bewear enraged facing the Ultra Beast. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the episode Beauty is Only Crystal Deep, we witness Bewear, the formidable Normal/Fighting-type monstrosity, proving its mettle against the Ultra Beast, Pheromosa. The resilient bear with powerful, fluffy arms bravely steps forward, confronting the menacing Ultra Beast with determination to protect its Team Rocket companions and the little Stufful.

What sets this moment apart is the way Bewear confidently confronts its adversary, dodges attacks, and delivers a devastating Sky Uppercut. Bewear lives up to its name, demonstrating that its strength is more than just wordplay.

9) Garchomp vs. Paul

Cynthia's Garchomp sweeping Paul's team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Heading towards nearby ruins adorned with images of Palkia and Dialga, Cynthia is joined by Ash and friends, attracting a growing crowd. Suddenly, Paul appears, and Ash, excited about his progress, discusses badge counts. Paul, nonchalant, challenges Cynthia to a surprising six-on-six battle observed by Team Rocket.

Cynthia's menacing Garchomp faces off against Paul's Chimchar, an unexpected choice due to its Fire-type disadvantage. Garchomp swiftly defeats Chimchar with a strategic combination of Fire Spin and Dig. Paul's scolding of Chimchar doesn't sit well with Cynthia or Ash.

Paul then deploys Weavile, a better type of matchup, but Garchomp withstands a Blizzard attack. Garchomp's Dragon Rush freezes Weavile, leading to a successful knockout. Paul's Murkrow's Haze is dodged by Garchomp, and Sky Attack is countered with Giga Impact, leaving Paul with a perplexing smirk.

Calling out Torterra, Paul uses Giga Drain to weaken Garchomp after the earlier Giga Impact. Frenzy Plant is blocked by Garchomp's fins, surprising Paul. Cynthia directs Garchomp to use Brick Break, defeating Torterra. Conceding the battle, Paul faces teasing from the crowd, while Ash, with newfound respect, commends Paul's efforts.

8) Kingler under the spotlight

Kingler is the star of the show. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The episode Round One - Begin! takes us to an unexpected triumph for Ash's Kingler. In its debut battle, Krabby faced Mandi's Exeggutor in the Pokemon League's first round.

Despite initial concerns and being trapped in a whirlpool, Krabby turned the tide with Vice Grip, avoiding Hypnosis and securing victory with Leer and Stomp. The intense battle led to Krabby evolving into Kingler, presenting us with its own beast mode.

Remarkably, Kingler went on to single-handedly finish the match, slowing down Seadra with Bubble before defeating it with Crabhammer and overcoming Golbat with a powerful Hyper Beam, securing a clean 3-0 sweep despite doubts about its ability to handle Seadra's speed and Golbat's aerial assaults from Misty and Brock.

This impressive performance suggests that Kingler could be a force to be reckoned with if it didn't spend most of its time on the bench in Kanto.

7) Riolu evolves

Ash's Pikachu and Riolu vs Chairman Rose. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the episode, The Legends Awaken, Riolu steps up to protect its trainer, Ash, against overwhelming odds. At Hammerlocke Stadium, Riolu faced Chairman Rose's two fully evolved creatures, Copperajah and Ferrothorn, alongside Pikachu. In the subsequent events, Riolu evolved into Lucario while shielding Ash and Pikachu from the attacks of Copperajah and Ferrothorn.

Despite Ash's initial command for Vacuum Wave, Lucario, utilizing its Aura powers, communicated with Ash and proposed using Aura Sphere instead. Agreeing to the suggestion, Ash and Lucario successfully employed Aura Sphere to overcome and defeat each of Chairman Rose's Pokemon.

6) Dragonite gets grounded

Dragonite in battle. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Ash, Iris, and Trip: Then There Were Three, Dragonite faces off against Krookodile in an intense sky vs earth battle. Despite Dragonite's initially impressive maneuvers giving it the upper hand, it becomes clear that it acted independently, not following Iris' instructions. Krokorok evolves into Krookodile, changing the course of the battle, and Dragonite, going berserk and disobeying commands, attacks recklessly.

Despite Iris's efforts to regain control, Krookodile lands a decisive Stone Edge attack, eliminating Dragonite and Iris from the tournament. The battle highlights the challenges of mastering powerful Pokemon and the intricate bond between trainers and their formidable companions.

5) The titan evolution

Giant Tentcruel causing chaos in the city. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the episode Tentacool & Tentacruel, Misty encounters an injured Horsea who communicates a warning about Tentacool and Tentacruel. After a boat explosion, Misty and her friends meet Nastina, who plans to build an exclusive hotel upsetting the local Pokemon. Misty rejects the idea and learns about the impending danger from Horsea's warnings.

Nastina offers a reward to exterminate the Pokemon, leading to chaos in the town. Team Rocket's plan backfires, causing a Tentacruel to evolve into a giant, leading to a citywide rampage.

The sheer strength displayed by Tentacruel forces Ash and his friends to intervene, marking one of the most destructive displays of power in the Pokemon series. Misty convinces Tentacruel to stop by promising no harm to its habitat. The giant Pokemon returns to the ocean, followed by Tentacool.

4) Sirfetch'd evolves

Gallade vs Sirfetch'd (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beyond Chivalry... Aiming to be a Leek Master brings a captivating sword fight between Gallade and Ash's Sirfetch'd. In a World Coronation Series match, Farfetch'd faced off against Rinto and his Gallade. In the midst of battle, Gallade shocked Farfetch'd by slicing off the top of its leek.

Undeterred, Ash cleverly had Farfetch'd mimic Wikstrom's Aegislash, using the severed leek as a shield and the remaining part as a sword. Employing this strategy, Farfetch'd landed critical hits on Gallade, leading to its evolution into Sirfetch'd.

Recognizing Ash's Pokemon prowess, Rinto, now impressed, commands Gallade to unleash a Night Slash. Sirfetch'd skillfully counters with its own Night Slash. In a bold move, Rinto deliberately allows Gallade to absorb the hit, triggering its Justified Ability, and amplifying its Attack power in response to the Dark-type move.

Both Pokemon engage in a final clash of Night Slashes. After a brief struggle, Sirfetch'd prevails, overcoming Gallade and securing Ash's victory. This triumph propels Ash's ranking from 273 to 184. Acknowledging his defeat, Rinto humbly concedes, expressing his own need for improvement.

3) Ash-Greninja awakens

Ash-Greninja gave Champion Gardevior a tough time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The battle commences as Greninja attempts a few hits, but Gardevoir skillfully dodges them. After a long struggle with trying to land an attack on the Fairy/Psychic type, Ash devises a plan to get close. He commands Greninja to create a vapor cloud with Water Shuriken to distract Gardevoir.

Seizing the opportunity, Greninja lands a hit with Cut and transforms into its beast Ash-Greninja form, surprising onlookers. Ash directs Greninja to use Cut, dealing damage even though Gardevoir blocks with a Shadow Ball. Diantha Mega Evolves Gardevoir as the battle intensifies.

Greninja and Ash synchronize perfectly, executing Water Shuriken, but Gardevoir blocks with a Shadow Ball. Aerial Ace follows, countered by Reflect. Despite Gardevoir's attempts to protect itself, Greninja's attacks destroy Reflect. The water veil lifts, revealing a giant Water Shuriken on Greninja's back. It attacks Gardevoir, overpowering its Shadow Ball and sending it flying.

Ready to finish the battle, Ash instructs Greninja to use Cut. However, the overwhelming energy causes both Ash and Greninja to faint before the final blow can be delivered.

2) Blaze dominance

Ash's Infernape activating Blaze (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The iconic showdown between Infernape, raised by Ash and Paul's Electivire during the Sinnoh League, marks one of the most memorable clashes of the series. After an intense battle, a perfect showdown unfolded between the two fully evolved creatures on both sides.

The battle intensified with a flurry of punches exchanged between the two fierce competitors. The referee contemplates declaring Infernape out after a brutal Thunder from Electivire, but the resilient Pokemon rises, activating its Blaze Ability.

Ash reveals a calculated strategy, allowing Infernape to endure attacks intentionally to reach its beast Blaze state. Infernape unleashes a colossal Flamethrower, overpowering Electivire. As both Pokemon reach their limits, the trainers prepare for a final clash. Thunder Punch and Flare Blitz collide, creating a spectacle of fire and electricity that illuminates the stadium.

Infernape pushes itself to the brink, culminating in a victorious Flare Blitz that leaves Electivire standing briefly before succumbing to defeat.

In this gripping battle of growth and maturity, Ash emerges triumphant, marking a pivotal moment in his rivalry with Paul. The stadium witnesses a breathtaking display of power and strategy, showcasing the evolution of both trainers and their Pokemon.

1) Mega mayhem

Korrina's Mega Lucario losing control. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After obtaining the Lucarionite, Korrina excitedly Mega Evolves her Lucario. To gauge its newfound power, Clemont introduces a machine to measure Lucario's strength. Ash challenges Korrina to a battle, and she agrees, eager to test Lucario's capabilities.

Korrina initiates with Lucario's Bone Rush, creating a powerful explosion against Pikachu's Iron Tail. Ash attempts a Quick Attack, but Lucario counters with successive Power-Up Punches, its aggression intensifying with glowing red eyes. This marks the dark turn of Mega Evolution gone awry as Mega Lucario begins to defy Korrina's commands.

Lucario, acting on its own, violently throws Ash's Pikachu around, causing distress among the onlooking trainers. As Pikachu struggles to stand, Lucario kicks him repeatedly. Korrina desperately orders Lucario to stop, but it ignores her command, advancing to deliver a devastating Power-Up Punch at Ash, who is protecting Pikachu at this point.

In a swift intervention, Gurkinn releases his own Lucario to block Korrina's, causing her Mega Evolved Lucario to collapse and revert to its original form.