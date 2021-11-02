Top 3 Pokemon to use in Pokemon Unite (November 2021)

A lot has changed in the past month of Pokemon Unite.

At the beginning of October, Mamoswine had just been released, and most players were still using popular picks like Blastoise and Cinderace. Since then, though, both Sylveon and Greedent have been released as utterly overpowered Pokemon.

While a smart player can get wins with any selection, there are still several Pokemon that can be used to improve win rate, especially in solo queue.

Which Pokemon are dominating the meta in Pokemon Unite?

3) Venusaur

Venusaur's Giga Drain and Petal Dance still see high usage (Image via TiMi Studios)

The Grass-type starter from the Kanto region is one of many Pokemon to get nerfed but still remain overpowered. The damage on Giga Drain got significantly lowered, but that doesn’t mean this Pokemon can’t outlast opponents.

Many Pokemon have high damage output. What Venusaur also brings to the table, though, is longevity. Venusaur still heals somewhat with Giga Drain and can engage on low HP because Focus Band saves it.

On top of that, Petal Dance gives enough speed boost to where Venusaur can escape if it’s at risk of dying.

2) Lucario

Lucario can use Power Up Punch to steal objectives (Image via TiMi Studios)

This is another member of the “nerfed but still really good” club. Lucario is so good that some competitive teams leave it in the top lane while everyone else goes to bottom lane or jungle.

Part of Lucario’s strength comes from its passive, Steadfast. This ability gives it a shield at low health, as well as increased movement speed. Players can equip Focus Band on Lucario and make it incredibly tough to kill. Power Up Punch is also great at stealing objectives.

1) Greedent

As odd as it may sound, many Pokemon Unite fans are hoping for this early game squirrel Pokemon from Galar to get nerfed. It’s technically a Defender, but it has so much damage output that it’s basically used as an Attack Damage Carry.

The premier build for Greedent is the Covet and Belch set. Covet makes Greedent incredibly fast, while Belch deals insanely high damage. When paired with it’s Unite move, Greedent can race around the map, slaying opponents and even stealing Dreadnaw, Rotom or Zapdos.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul