Top 5 Fairy-type to use in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

One update Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is guaranteed to bring to the Sinnoh region is the Fairy type.

For five generations of Pokemon, Dragon-types were almost unbeatable. Only Ice-types and opposing dragons could hit them super effectively. In Generation VI, though, the Fairy-type was invented to counter Dragons. This new type was assigned to several older Pokemons who didn’t have it in Generation IV.

Which Fairy-type Pokemon will be threatening in the Generation IV remakes?

5. Clefable

Clefable is a Generation I Pokemon that recieved a Fairy typing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clefable isn’t the strongest Pokemon of all time. What it does have, though, is excellent coverage. Thunderbolt, Ice Beam, Flamethrower and Moonblast are the moves Clefable has. After a couple of Calm Minds, all of these are guaranteed to do solid damage.

4. Azumarill

Azumarill gets access to a great ability in Huge Power (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Each trainer, when they catch Azumarill, has a 50% chance of catching a huge threat. With Huge Power ability, Azumarill gets its Attack doubled, allowing it to steamroll just about any Pokemon. There’s also a chance Azumarill will get the Thick Fat ability, which is less valuable.

3. Sylveon

Sylveon is the most recent evolution to Eevee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are also likely to get a free Eevee. Of course, this Pokemon has several good evolutionary options, but trainers might want to consider Sylveon. This Pokemon not only spams Moonblast for loads of damage, but can also use coverage moves like Psyshock and Mystical Fire.

2. Togekiss

Togekiss evolves from Togetic with a Shiny Stone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Platinum, players received a free Togepi egg in Eterna City. If the same thing occurs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, then players can evolve Togepi all the way to Togekiss. This Pokemon gets Nasty Plot, a move that doubles its Special Attack.

Togekiss also gets access to Roost, a move that recovers its health. Once Togekiss receives a couple of boosts, it’s tough to counter.

1. Gardevoir

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gardevoir has a great movepool to go along with its huge Special Attack. It’s arguably the best Calm Mind user in the game, allowing it to boost Thunderbolt, Moonblast, Psychic, Energy Ball and many more attacks. In fact, by teaching it Shadow Ball, trainers will have a great counter to Lucien, the Psychic-type Elite Four member.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha