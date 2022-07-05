Top 5 new regional forms we want to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

With the release date of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet getting closer by the day, many players have already started forming their Christmas list of things they would like to see in the title. Most prominent of these desired features are ideas for potential regional variants for classic Pokemon in the franchise.

Regional variants were first introduced in the seventh generation of the franchise in the Alola region. These regional variants were implemented to spice up fan favorites like Exeggutor and Marowak while making the world feel more realistic, as these species have adapted to a tropical environment.

This feature carried on into Pokemon Sword and Shield, and while it has not been confirmed, many users expect Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to feature these variants as well. With the hype around every new Pokemon title, gamers have already begun speculating and predicting new regional forms for the upcoming offering.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's most requested regional variants

5) Bidoof

Bidoof as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bidoof has always had a sort of ironic fan following around it since its debut in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. This is due to the Pokemon being the perfect HM Slave in these games and generally goofy-looking.

More eyes than ever have been on Bidoof after Legends: Arceus and Pokemon BDSP. With the Eurasian Beaver being the largest rodent native to Spain, it would not be too out of pocket for this beloved Pokemon to make a comeback through a regional variant.

After all, the same thing happened to Ratatta and Raticate in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

4) Meowth

An Alolan and Kantonian Meowth as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowth, that's right! Following the previous two regions, including regional variants for the iconic cat Pokemon, it can be implied that a new variant may appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

However, what players may not know is that the regional variants are based on breeds of cats common in the area.

The Alolan variant is based on British Shorthairs, a common imported breed in Hawaii, the area of influence for Alola. The Galarian variant is based on the Norwegian Forest breed native to regions of Europe where Galar is based. But what of the region for the new games?

With these regions based in Spain, a new Meowth form would likely be based on the Ojos Azules cat breed. It features a short or long coat with notable big, blue eyes, which is where the breed gets its name.

This could mean gamers are in store for a Psychic or Ice-type Meowth in the future.

3) Skiddo

Skiddo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skiddo and its evolution, Gogoat, were Pokemon players could ride for a short time in their debut region of Kalos, another European-inspired area. However, many overlooked this Pokemon for some reason.

This Pokemon and a potential new regional evolution could make their way to the public eye once again. With Spain hosting many species of wild goats in its more mountainous regions, a new variant of the goat Pokemon could fit right in.

Perhaps it would be fitting if they opted for a rock typing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rather than the original Skiddo's typing of Grass.

2) Mandibuzz

Mandibuzz as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mandibuzz is a reasonably popular Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Black and White. It saw high usage in the competitive scene during its debut and still sees some use to this day.

What better way to pay respects to this metagame classic than with a new regional variant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? With buzzards typically associated with a desert setting, the new region having a desert, and Spain's very own bird species, a variant of Mandibuzz would not be too outlandish.

Spain's bearded vulture features a more yellowish color, so it would be fitting to turn Mandibuzz from a Dark to a Ground or Rock-type.

1) Tauros

Tauros as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given how prevalent bulls are in Spanish culture, many gamers would be surprised if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet did not feature a regional variant of Tauros. Leaks have already begun to surface, featuring a more black and red variant of everyone's favorite bull Pokemon.

While these leaks are unconfirmed, this has only sparked more hype for a potential black bull Tauros variant. Rather than a bland Normal typing, perhaps this variant could feature a Fire or even a Fighting typing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far