Top 5 Pokemon that fans want added to Pokemon GO

Although tons of Pokemon are in Pokemon GO, there are still some that fans are waiting on.

Since its inception in 2016, Pokemon GO has been slowly adding Pokemon from each generation. All Pokemon from the first two generations are entirely in, but every other generation has at least a couple of pocket monsters that still haven’t made an appearance.

Now that much of Generation VI has been added (and a bit of Generation VIII), fans are wondering why some older Pokemon haven’t been added yet.

Which Pokemon do trainers want to see next?

5) Zygarde

Zygarde was included in the Crown Tundra DLC (Image via Game Freak)

This Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon was a legendary from the Kalos region. Of course, Niantic is still working on Generation VI, having recently released Malamarr, Dedenne, and Trevenant.

It should only be a matter of time, though, before the Order Pokemon makes its debut.

4) Volcarona

Volcarona is both Fire and Bug-type (Image via Bandai Namco)

When looking at the top-performing Pokemon in Raids and PvP, Bug-types are a little scarce. It’s hard to find many strong options outside of Scizor and Mega Beedril.

Volcarona would be a great addition, considering it’s not only strong, but it’s Fire-type as well as Bug-type.

3) Keldeo

It’s a bit odd that Keldeo hasn’t gotten in the game yet. All of the fellow Swords of Justice (Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion) have been included, but not Keldeo.

In fact, just last month, there was a Raid Hour for the Swords of Justice. Hopefully, Keldeo will soon be added to the game.

2) Arceus

Arceus will be getting its own game in January (Image via Game Freak)

Now is not the best time to add the Pokemon representation of God. A Generation IV remake was just released, and Pokemon Legends Arceus is soon to hit stores.

Perhaps Arceus will make its grand entrance into Pokemon GO during the Season of Heritage.

1) More Mega Evolutions

Lucario is one of many Pokemon with a Mega evolution not in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While several of the more popular Mega Evolutions have been included in the game (i.e., Mega Charizard), there are still a ton that have not yet made it.

Mega Salamence, Mega Metagross, Mega Swampert, and Mega Lucario are just some of the names still waiting to get into Pokemon GO.

