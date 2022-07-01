Top 5 Pokemon who should receive baby forms

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are releasing right around the corner, and fans are already debating which Pokemon could get baby forms. Ever since they were introduced in Gen II, baby forms have been an interesting way to see powerful forces get smaller versions.

There are also still plenty of one or two stage evolutions that could use a baby phase. More babies means more interesting baby moves and cute forms to awe at.

Which Pokemon should receive a baby evolution in the future?

5) Heracross

Heracross is one of the most popular members of the Johto Pokedex, and yet, it really hasn’t seen a new evolutionary stage. The closest to this would have been its Mega Evolution.

Heracross already comes with great base stats (and a couple phenomenal abilities with Guts and Moxie). A smaller beetle could easily evolve into one, perhaps with some lower stats but with the same typing.

4) Sawk/Throh

Sawk and Throh are both from Unova (Image via Game Freak)

These two Pokemon are so closely related that it seems like they should share a pre-evolution. They’re both Fighting-types from the Unova region, albeit one is more bulky while the other is faster.

Each of them could share a baby evolution in the same way that Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee and Hitmontop do. Tyrogue can evolve into each of these depending on its stats. A baby could evolve into Throh if it has more Defense, or Sawk if it has more Speed.

3) Absol

Absol has never seen an evolution outside of its Mega (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is definitely one of the most beloved members of the Hoenn region. It’s featured in spin-off games and tends to reappear in later Generations. Despite all of that, Absol doesn’t have another stage to its evolution outside of a Mega evolution.

Absol’s baby form could simply be a smaller version with the signature black antenna on the top of its head. It could also give Absol some nice egg moves, such as the elemental fangs (Thunder Fang, Fire Fang and Ice Fang).

2) Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan keeps its young inside its pouch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considering the design of its Mega evolution, it’s kind of surprising that Kangaskhan never had a baby form.

Seeing as Kanghaskhan is the parent Pokemon, it would make sense to have a baby form called the “child Pokemon.” The child can then grow into adulthood, carry another baby in its pouch, and have the child grow to maturity with the Mega Evolution.

It would also be incredibly easy to design: Just take the baby from Mega Kangaskhan and make it a little bit bigger and more defined. Since Kangaskhan is already a single stage evolution with decent stats, a smaller form for it would make sense.

1) Lapras

There are several reasons why a baby Lapras would make a lot of sense. Many fans already think Lapras is incredibly cute, so a baby one might simply look adorable.

Other than that, Lapras is also the perfect candidate for having a baby stage in its evolution. It has existed since Generation I and has never had another evolutionary stage. The only touch-up Lapras ever got was its Dynamax form in Generation VIII.

Lapras also tends to be a bit tough to find. Trainers usually have to wait until the end of the game (Victory Road in Generation IV) or a certain day of the week (Friday in Generation II) to actually catch Lapras. Having a baby form that could roam the early game waterways will allow more trainers to get Lapras quickly.

