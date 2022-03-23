Top 5 pseudo-legendary Pokemon of all time

Pokemon with pseudo-legendary status tend to be some of the best in their generation.

Of course, they’re usually a trouble to find (e.g. Larvitar waiting until the end of the game to be caught in Generation II), but they’re also worth it. Their base stat total will always be 600, and their movesets tend to be supreme. Which ones are the best, though?

Which are the most powerful pseudo-legendary Pokemon?

5) Kommo-o

Kommo-o is the first Dragon/Fighting-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Generation VII brought Z-moves into the world of Pokemon, and it’s hard to find a better Z-move user than Kommo-o. With Clangerous Soulblaze, it can deal loads of damage and boost every single stat at the same time.

From there, it’s really the trainer’s choice whether they want to run Clanging Scales, Flamethrower, Earthquake, or any of its other immensely threatening moves.

4) Tyranitar

This is likely the most versatile psuedo-legendary. Tyranitar can use strong special moves (Hydro Pump, Flamethrower, Ice Beam), but it is best with high-powered physical moves (Crunch, Earthquake, Stone Edge.) With a base Attack of 134, it’s hard to make a bad Tyranitar set.

3) Garchomp

Garchomp is the pseudo-legendary from Sinnoh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cynthia knew what she was doing when she made this her ace. Garchomp’s insane Attack power makes it one of the easiest to use psuedo-legendary. Simply click Swords Dance, and Garchomp OHKO’s most enemies. It also has a very wide movepool, but trainers can just stick with Outrage and Earthquake and win many games with it.

2) Dragonite

Dragonite gets access to a great ability in Multiscale (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragonite probably gets one of the best move/ability combinations in the game. It gets Dragon Dance, but of course using Dragon Dance can be risky since it might take damage while setting it up.

Thankfully, though, Dragonite gets Multiscale, which cuts the damage from attacks thrown at it by 50% as full strength. Ice Shard, Moonblasts and Ice Beams won’t KO, and once Dragon Dance is set up, Dragonite will revenge kill whatever is in front of it.

1.Dragapult

Dragapult, like Giratina, is Ghost/Dragon-type (Image via Game Freak)

They really unleashed a monster when they made Dragapult. With a 120 base Attack and 100 base Special Attack, trainers can go in whichever direction they want. Dragapult also is also the lucky recipient of a 142 Speed stat.

Who needs a Choice Scarf? Dragapult outspeeds most enemies naturally.

Anyone who is really worried about its speed tier can simply run Dragon Dance, though. Very few Pokemon can switch into a Phantom Force and/or a Dragon Darts. Dragapult might be the single greatest offensive threat ever created.

