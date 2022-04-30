Top 5 toughest legendary battles in Pokemon history

Catching the legendary is usually a highlight of every Pokemon game. Sometimes, the legendary Pokemon is the sole reason why trainers buy a game. For instance, many fans bought Pokemon Sword just because they could use Zacian over Zamazenta.

Since all of these legendaries have huge stats and powerful attacks, they usually take a lot of effort to catch as well.

Which legendary Pokemon were the toughest to catch?

5) Giratina Origin

Trainers will need to set aside a lot of time for this, since it involves going through the entire Distortion World beforehand. Giratina Origin is also a Pokemon with very few weaknesses, especially with the lack of fairy types available in Generation IV. If the trainer fails to catch Giratina in the Distortion World, it will respawn in Turnback Cave.

4) Kyogre

This legendary is hard to catch simply because of the coverage moves it learns. A trainer can’t be blamed for seeing a Water-type and thinking that it’s okay to bring a Grass-type to counter it. However, Kyogre learns Ice Beam, which can KO a Grass-type in an instant. Opposing Water-types also can’t counter Kyogre since it learns Thunder. Trainers will have to be really creative with how they go about catching this legendary

3) Cresselia

There are so many factors as to why this Psychic-type is such a pain to catch. The first of these is that it’s a roaming Pokemon, which means trainers will have to travel all across Sinnoh just to find it. Cresselia also gets Moonlight, which will make getting it to low HP a real challenge. Trainers will really have to get lucky here and hope Cresselia uses a move other than Moonlight.

2) Ho-oh

Generation II is notorious for having a steep level curve. While it’s most notable when the game transitions to Kanto, the curve starts at the end of Johto. Wild encounters below the eighth gym leader are around level 25. This becomes really apparent when trainers fight Ho-oh, who is level 45 when it’s fought at the top of Tin Tower.

1) Mewtwo

Between its many appearances, Mewtwo is always difficult to beat, let alone catch. It was most powerful in Heart Gold and Soul Silver, where it’s at level 70. Mewtwo is typically pretty frail, but it also knows Guard Swap in these games, which would switch its offenses and defenses around. It will certainly take a while to get Mewtwo to a low enough health to catch.

