Top 5 strongest Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after Teal Mask DLC

It has been a few weeks since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players received the brand-new Teal Mask DLC. It is the first part of the Hidden Treasure expansion for Scarlet and Violet, and fans have mixed opinions about it. This DLC introduced a lot of new Pocket Monsters, along with a few returning from previous generations to the already interesting Over Used (OU) metagame of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

With over 100 Pokemon added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we will talk about the top five most powerful monsters after the Teal Mask DLC.

Note: This list is subjective, and it reflects the author’s point of view. These picks are not intended to be a meta-defining top five.

Top 5 strongest Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after the Teal Mask DLC

5) Manaphy

Manaphy (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You can finally bring this blue gremlin over to Scarlet and Violet. Manaphy, with Take Heart and Acid Armor to increase its stats, will cause serious problems that might be a little too much to digest.

The combination of Scald, Ice Beam, and Dazzling Gleam is also incredibly difficult to counter unless the opponent has another Manaphy on their team. While it is a menace, you can find ways to deal with it, but you do have to be prepared. That's why Manaphy is in the fifth spot.

4) Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Samurott (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Samurott was already a decent pick in Scarlet and Violet. Even with the slight power creep, it has seen a lot of usage on the ladder.

With the introduction of Flip Turn to its move pool, Hisuian Samurott can now start to pivot out. This means that this creature will now enjoy an added layer of depth in its gameplay, which it was lacking before. Thanks to the Flip Turn pivoting, Hisuian Samurott will no longer have to faint on the battlefield of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to pose a threat to enemies.

With additional moves like Knock Off, Sucker Punch, and Water Stab, Samurott can now safely counter creatures that would otherwise be problematic for it.

Flip Turn on Samurott is kind of underwhelming, but it is still very viable in this meta. This puts Hisuian Samurott in fourth place.

3) Iron Valiant

Iron Valiant (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

This dual Fairy and Fighting-type Pocket Monster will reward you without fail if you enjoy end-game sweepers.

With the new update, you won’t find Iron Valiant performing Tera Dark and Encore anymore. Mixed sets, including Swords Dance, Close Combat, Knock Off, and Moonblast, are Iron Valiant's most used moves in the current meta, especially to deal with Great Tusks and New Worm.

This fairy with gloves comes in clutch in the late-game scenarios, and with the increasing popularity of sun teams, Iron Valiant seems even more efficient. This is what keeps this creature in contention for the top five in Scarlet and Violet.

Bulk is what's missing from Iron Valiant, and this creature would have ranked higher if it had a better HP stat. With only 74 points of HP, Iron Valiant comes in at third place.

2) Great Tusk

Great Tusk (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

This Ground and Fighting-type mammoth-like Pocket Monster is a must-have inclusion on any team with all the newly added monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You cannot help but use Body Press on an Empoleon, Ice Spinner on a Gliscor, or Knock Off on a Sinistcha.

You can use Great Tusk in any way you want. However, Great Tusk fares well against most of the creatures that have altered the meta of Scarlet and Violet with the new DLC. Even though nothing has changed about this Pokemon after the Teal Mask DLC, the landscape around this monster has altered significantly.

This mammoth can fit into almost any team you build. Whether you want to hard-wall your enemy or switch to an offensive stance and whittle down their creatures, Great Tusk can be the last piece, irrespective of the puzzle you have at hand.

This Pokemon almost deserved the first spot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but the plays you can make with the next contender blow the rest out of the park.

1) Kingambit

Kingambit (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

This Dark and Steel-type monster is so good in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that it almost feels illegal to use it in a battle.

Your enemies will be forced to play a truckload of mind games and cautiously tiptoe around the massive power stat of Kingambit. One wrong move, and they won’t be ready for the consequences that ensue. To be honest, even if you get outplayed for the majority of a battle, you can still win the round if you make one right call with Kingambit.

Swords Dance, Sucker Punch, and Supreme Overlord make Kingambit very versatile on the battlefield. With proper moves, you can actually eliminate even the toughest counters that your enemy comes up with.

Brick Break works really well with Kingambit, especially since Grimsnarl became one of the most notorious screeners in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can use this to eliminate Alolan Ninetales and prevent it from keeping screens on the field, deal super-effective damage to Baxcalibur, and surprise other Kingambit users hiding behind dual screens.

The power of this Pokemon, along with the mind games you can play on your enemies, makes Kingambit the best pick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now.