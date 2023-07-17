“Transfer your husband to the Professor for candy”: Pokemon GO community reacts as player’s partner deletes everything after fight

Pokemon GO players are not unaccustomed to glitches in the title. More often than not, it is the game's developer, Niantic, who is to blame for them. However, in a spectacular turn of events, one player took to the title's Reddit community to share that their partner had deleted all their coveted critters from the game after the couple had a fight.

To this, u/RestiveP responded:

"transfer your husband to the professor for candy"

The post garnered massive support and hilarious responses from the Pokemon GO community. Read on to take a look at what all the original poster of the thread lost because of the incident and some reactions it received from the community.

Pokemon GO player loses many precious critters as husband "deletes" them after a fight

u/Ninjavila's post on the Pokemon GO subreddit (Image via Reddit)

As mentioned by u/Ninjavila (hereafter referred to as 'the OP'), their husband deleted a bunch of creatures from their account. The list included a 4400 CP Slaking, a Mewtwo with two Charged Attacks, 2500 CP+ Garchomp, Metagross, Dragonite, and so on.

These are all rare and precious Pocket Monsters, which take a lot of work to capture and power up. A second Charged Attack on Mewtwo alone costs 100,000 Stardust and 100 Mewtwo Candy. This amount of resources can take the average player weeks to grind.

The OP reached out to the game's customer support hoping they could help her recover her lost Pokemon but to no avail. When transferring critters in Niantic's mobile game, you have to confirm your decision twice since the process is irreversible.

Pokemon GO community responds to player's partner transferring precious Pocket Monsters after a fight

Members of the community were understandably compassionate towards the OP. They referred to their partner as a "nundo," a term used to refer to a creature in Pokemon GO that has zero IVs in each of the three (Attack, Defense, and Stamina) categories.

To this, u/Majrstonr responded saying there is a level of rarity and attractiveness even with zero IV Pocket Monsters in the game. Instead, they preferred to compare the husband to a "mid IV caterpie," which is worse since it is much more commonplace while being useless and lackluster in all respects.

This response received a lot of love from other members of the community, who felt the comment was apt for the husband.

Amidst more such comments about Pokemon transfers and hilarious takes on the matter, u/ILuxYou2 shared some meaningful suggestions with the OP. They advised the OP to evaluate what such behavior could potentially mean for the future of the relationship and the dangers such aggression could pose.

As hilarious as the matter might seem at first glance, there is a lot to be unpacked in it. Collecting and training creatures in a game like Pokemon GO takes time and effort. Someone destroying them out of spite is a direct attack on the person's intellectual and emotional being and definitely calls for deep introspection.