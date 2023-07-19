5 most unique Pokemon evolutions of all time

Pokemon evolution is a fairly mysterious process, resulting in one species transforming into another in a short amount of time as opposed to real-world evolution taking countless generations. The final product can be evolutions that exhibit fairly understandable traits and appearances, but some evolved species are particularly unique in the Pocket Monsters franchise.

Regardless of the generation of Pokemon games players may be enjoying, there's likely a particularly unique evolution somewhere out there to find. It's no different for the Generation IX titles Scarlet and Violet, and there should be more unique creatures to come when its "Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC releases.

Nonetheless, it isn't a bad time to look back and examine the most unique evolutions we've seen in Pokemon's history thus far.

Silvally, Aegislash, and more of the most unique Pokemon evolutions in series' history

1) Silvally

The evolution of Type: Null, one of the strangest Pokemon designs in the franchise, Silvally isn't quite as odd as its predecessor but is still undeniably unique in design. It keeps to Frankenstein's Monster-style visual theme with separate body parts that clearly appear to be artificially combined.

Just as strangely, Silvally possesses the ability to change its elemental type based on the memory drive it is holding, making it somewhat similar to how Arceus can change its types based on the plates it's holding. In truth, Silvally may be an artificial attempt at recreating Arceus itself.

2) Dragapult

Whoever at Game Freak came up with the idea of combining a ghost, a dragon, and a stealth bomber deserves some credit for creating a Pokemon evolution as unique as Dragapult. Not only is this creature incredibly capable in the current Scarlet and Violet competitive meta, but it cuts an unmistakable figure.

Even among pseudo-legendary species, Dragapult is one of the most unusual-looking Pokemon. Despite this, its design has a certain appeal, while its skills in battle remain unquestioned.

3) Probopass

Nosepass was certainly a strange Pokemon already, but when it evolves into Probopass, things get even goofier. Although it's technically inspired by the designs of ancient Moai heads and the cardinal directions of a compass (given Probopass' magnetic powers), it's tough to see past the eyes, nose, and puffy mustache.

It may be tough to take this evolution seriously based on appearance, but it does have the upside of having the highest base Special Defense stat among all Steel-type species alongside Registeel and Hisuian Goodra.

4) Aegislash

It isn't uncommon for Ghost-type Pokemon to take on the appearance of objects and furniture in a poltergeist-like fashion, but Aegislash may be one of the most unusual of the bunch. This is particularly due to its ornate nature and ability to switch between two distinct forms that utilize different parts of its body.

One of the most overlooked and impressive aspects of Aegislash's unique appearance is the considerably eye-catching geometry used throughout its body in both sword and shield forms. This is particularly notable in the design of its shield and the all-seeing eye seen on the "hilt" of its sword body.

5) Beheeyem

Much like its prior evolution Elgyem, Beheeyem appears to be a species inspired by the Western depiction of Greys, extraterrestrials that had allegedly crashed on Earth and were held in Area 51 for secret examination. The theories centering on the alleged UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico, have clearly been an inspiration.

It's tough not to regard Beheeyem as a unique evolution, given how the creature is inspired by entities that purportedly live beyond our own solar system.

Regardless of these long-running theories around extraterrestrial life, Beheeyem is a Pocket Monster that trainers won't forget easily.