Up-Grade in Pokemon GO: How to get, all evolutions, and more

In Pokemon GO, the Up-Grade is a special evolutionary item that, much like its name suggests, is used to upgrade or evolve certain Pocket Monsters. The item is a bridge to mastering the art of evolution, which is crucial for expanding one's Pokedex and enhancing gameplay.

Here's how you can get an Up-Grade in Niantic's mobile title, along with details on the evolutions it facilitates and some additional tips.

How to get an Up-Grade in Pokemon GO

Here are the ways in which you can get an Up-Grade in Pokemon GO:

PokeStops and Gyms: The primary method to obtain an Up-Grade, along with other special items like the Metal Coat or Dragon Scale, is by spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops and Gyms. These items have a low drop rate, so you may need to spin many Photo Discs to get one.

7-Day PokeStop spin streak: You're guaranteed to receive a special evolutionary item when you achieve a seven-day streak of spinning at least one PokeStop or Gym Photo Disc per day. The specific item you receive is random, so it may take a few weeks to get an Up-Grade this way.

Research Tasks: Occasionally, Niantic includes special items like the Up-Grade as rewards for completing certain Field Research tasks. Keep an eye on the active tasks and their rewards.

Events: Pokemon GO frequently hosts events that increase the drop rates of special items, including the Up-Grade, or make them available through event-specific research tasks or other means.

All evolutions possible using Up-Grade in Pokemon GO

Porygon to Porygon2: The Up-Grade is used to evolve Porygon into Porygon2. To do this, you need to have a Porygon and 50 Porygon Candy. Once you have these, go to your Porygon's detail screen, and you'll see the option to evolve it using the Up-Grade and the candy. Remember, you'll also need to have the Up-Grade in your item bag.

Additional tips and tricks

Save your candy: After evolving Porygon into Porygon2, you'll need additional candy to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z, though this evolution requires a different item (Sinnoh Stone). Make sure you stock up on Porygon Candy for both evolutions.

Trading: Keep in mind that trading Pokemon can change their moves and increase their evolution cost, but it can also be a good way to get a Porygon if you don't have one.

Events: Pay attention to Pokemon GO events. Sometimes, events may increase the spawn rates of specific Pokemon, including Porygon, making it easier to gather the needed candy.

Use Pinap Berries: When catching Porygon or its evolutions in the wild or during raids, use Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you receive.

Securing and using an Up-Grade in Pokemon GO is a rewarding endeavor that underscores the importance of exploration, strategy, and engagement within the game. It enables trainers to evolve Porygon into the more powerful Porygon2, adding depth to their Pokedex and gameplay experience.