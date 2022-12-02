"We've won at last": Pokemon GO community delighted by latest Team Leaders design datamine

Ever since Pokemon GO's Fashion Week event this year, trainers have vehemently condemned the outfit changes for the game's Team Leaders as well as Professor Willow.

However, a recent datamine release by the community group PokeMiners appears to have shown the return of their classic wardrobe.

In a tweet on November 30, 2022, PokeMiners detailed mined information in Pokemon GO's files detailing the return of the classic costumes for Professor Willow, Blanche, Spark, and Candela. Trainers took to social media to voice their approval for the reversion, particularly on Reddit, where many were incredibly excited by the data-mining news.

PokeMiners @poke_miners Willow and the Team Leaders have been fixed. Willow and the Team Leaders have been fixed. https://t.co/ZSqJBPprim

In their Reddit post on Pokemon GO, user nvdnqvi remarked that fans had finally won after voicing their objections to the Fashion Week clothing for the Pokemon Professor and the Team Leaders.

Pokemon GO's Subreddit reacts to the PokeMiners data leak

After the reveal of the PokeMiners tweet, Pokemon GO players on Reddit were ecstatic. Over the past several months, new outfits for Team Leaders have been almost universally panned, particularly for Blanche. The latter was cited by many Team Mystic players as the reason for switching teams.

With the outfits allegedly returning to their original iterations, fans are thrilled. Many believe that Niantic finally heard their voices.

While Pokemon GO trainers were happy with the changes, by and large, it's worth noting that the datamining announcement also showed that the Leaders and Professor Willow have transitioned to 3D models compared to the 2D ones used in years past.

However, one aspect of the new character models seems to have irked a few fans. Some took umbrage with the teeth used for these models.

With the exception of the teeth not looking quite right on the models, Pokemon GO trainers were quite happy with the transition to 3D models. Some did lament that they'll miss Professor Willow's brown jacket from the Fashion Week changes. That said, players seem to be happy with the return of Team Leaders' traditional costumes.

Niantic will still need to put in some extra effort to clean up the models if the response by the community is any indication.

After months of complaints from the game's community, it appears Niantic may have finally relented. Alternatively, it's possible that the developers had planned to make this change all along, but it's unclear as Niantic hasn't remarked on the subject.

Some players have speculated that the return to the original outfits will only last until the next Fashion Week event. However, this has yet to be confirmed by the data mining community or Niantic itself.

If this does happen to be the case, perhaps Niantic can come up with outfits for the game's most visible NPCs that are much better received by the community. After this year's Fashion Week debacle, the bar should be quite low by comparison.

