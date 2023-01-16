What is the best moveset for Azumarill in Pokemon GO? 

Azumarill is notorious in Pokemon GO for being one of the most prevalent threats in the Great League's metagame. As such, trainers who are new to the competitive side of Niantic's mobile game may want to give this creature a try to see if it really offers free wins, like many seem to believe.

Unlike the games from the main series, which take a much more strategic, turn-based direction with their combat system, Niantic's spin-off title offers a more real-time action battling system. This can come as a bit of a shocker for fans of the main series titles who are just getting into the mobile experience for the first time.

As such, every creature in the game plays differently than they do in the main series, and there is a bit of a learning curve involved. Here's what players should keep in mind when it comes to properly utilizing Azumarill in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO PvP guide for Azumarill: Using the Fairy and Water-type in competitive battles

Azumarill's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azumarill is a Fairy and Water-type Pokemon. This is an excellent offensive and defensive typing since both types have a small number of weaknesses (with none of them stacking). Azumarill is only weak to Grass, Electric, and Poison-type attacks. Azumarill also resists Fighting, Fire, Bug, Ice, Dark, Dragon, and other Water-type attacks.

While Azumarill's typing is nice, its true claim to fame in Pokemon GO is its amazing tank stats. For those new to the game, having an amazing Defense stat does not always mean that a creature is cut out to be a tanky defensive option. If that were the case, Cloyster would be the top contender in the tier over Azumarill.

Azumarill's stat spread in Pokemon GO gives it an above-average defense, with a majority of its stats going into its excellent Stamina of 225. This gives it a large health pool and a good amount of armor. This is why Azumarill is considered to be the best possible defensive pick in the game's Great League.

Looking into optimal moveset builds for Azumarill in Pokemon GO, players should opt for as many coverage options as they can. For a fast attack, Bubble deals solid damage, has a fast use speed, generates a large amount of energy, and benefits from the same-type attack bonus (STAB).

For charged attacks, players have a few different options. Those looking to get serious about investing time in the competitive Battle League should consider unlocking Azumarill's second charged attack slot, as it greatly increases its usefulness in a variety of circumstances.

Players should prioritize taking Play Rough as it provides a great amount of Fairy-type damage, which is resisted by few opponents in the Great League. It also benefits from STAB. For the extra slot, trainers should focus on getting Ice Beam since it provides Azumarill with some additional coverage that will allow it to survive some unfavorable matchups.

