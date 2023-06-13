What is the best moveset for Barbaracle in Pokemon GO?

With the next Spotlight Hour for Pokemon GO focusing on Binacle, the creature is set to capture the attention of a mainstream audience once again. As a result, many players will soon find themselves with a new creature in their collection that they may not have considered using before. This Pokemon is the evolution of the spotlight creature, Barbaracle.

Debuting in the sixth generation of the franchise, Barbaracle and Binacle were some of the most unique creatures in the generation due to their unusual designs. Thanks to its moveset and great type combination, many may remember Barbaracle being a great critical-hit user in the main series.

As experienced players will know, Pokemon GO is different from the main series games. As such, many may want to know if Barbaracle is a viable choice in the mobile game's competitive Battle League. Here's what you need to know about Barbaracle before you begin to experiment with your team compositions.

How to evolve Binacle into Barbaracle in Pokemon GO

Binacle as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before you can experiment with complementary team compositions for your Barbaracle in Pokemon GO's Battle League, you will need a Barbaracle in your collection. While it is technically possible to find one in the wild, you will have a much better chance of obtaining one if you evolve a Binacle.

Thankfully, Binacle is one of the many easy evolutions in the mobile game since the only resource it requires is Binacle candies. These are obtained every time you capture or transfer a Binacle or Barbaracle. To evolve a Binacle into Barbaracle, you need to collect 50 of these candies.

Is Barbaracle good in Pokemon GO's PvP?

Since Barbaracle is a Water and Rock-type Pokemon, it is weak to Fighting, Ground, Electric, and Grass-type attacks.

Of course, if you want to use a Barbaracle in Pokemon GO's Battle League, you will want to know an optimal moveset you can run to ensure success. A moveset of Water Gun, Stone Edge, and Grass Knot has the best usage rates in tiers where Barbaracle sees the most success. As such, you should use these moves if you intend on using Barbaracle for any serious battles.

However, Barbaracle's viability is one that is a bit shakier compared to other creatures in the mobile game. Its great defensive stat spread and decently bulky type combination would lead many to believe that it performs adequately in battle. However, almost every other Water-type in the Great or Ultra League is usually a better choice.

Barbaracle has the highest success rates in special cups, and the two that it's most successful in are the Ultra Premier Cup and the Fossil Cup. As such, those who want to use Barbaracle in competitive play are better off waiting for these special cups in Pokemon GO.

