What is the best moveset for Florges in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

A Fairy-type creature in Pokemon GO, Florges is the final evolution of Flabebe and Floette. Featuring a high defense stat, it can be a capable fighter in both PvE and PvP formats.

There's no doubt that plenty of trainers have been coming around to appreciate Florges lately, thanks to the ongoing Valentine's Day event. Players everywhere have been able to catch and evolve Flabebe en masse, leading to an upswing of Florges appearing in battles of all types.

If a player wishes to use this Pocket Monster in battles, they'll want to outfit it with the best possible moves to ensure the highest chance of success.

Florges' top PvE and PvP movesets in Pokemon GO

Florges is quickly cementing its place in the current Pokemon GO meta (Image via Niantic)

Depending on whether a trainer intends to use Florges in PvP or PvE battles, they'll want to focus on a slightly different selection of moves. This is largely due to the fact that PvE battles like raids or gym battles can be easier to predict when it comes to type matchups compared to the random factor of PvP.

Nevertheless, Florges benefits from enough learnable moves to have a good amount of flexibility and damage output no matter what battle it participates in.

Best movesets for Florges in Pokemon GO

PvE - Razor Leaf and Psychic or Fairy Wind and Moonblast

- Razor Leaf and Psychic or Fairy Wind and Moonblast PvP - Fairy Wind, Disarming Voice, and Psychic

Florges possesses many moves of varied elemental types, so formulating an ideal moveset for it can be tricky unless a trainer already knows who their opponent is. Regardless, there are plenty of sets that can give Florges a leg up in PvE and PvP environments.

Players can utilize Razor Leaf + Psychic in PvE to give Florges improved type coverage (though it'll miss out on receiving a Same Type Attack Bonus). Alternatively, they can go all-in on STAB with a Fairy-type moveset.

Florges' greatest asset in Pokemon GO is that its appearance takes plenty of opponents by surprise, and they may not expect to get hit with Fairy-type moves. This is why a Fairy-type move-heavy offensive benefits it in PvP.

Having Psychic as a secondary Charged Move allows Florges to deal with Poison-type opponents that can potentially deal super effective damage to it.

Since PvP can be faster-paced than many PvP environments, swapping out a move like Moonblast for Disarming Voice benefits Florges nicely in Pokemon GO. It doesn't hit as hard, but it still benefits from STAB and has a lower energy cost that can be easier to charge thanks to the energy generation that Fairy Wind provides.

Thanks to its impressive defense stat and mono Fairy typing, Florges can confront plenty of opponents that may take it for a poorly-established Grass or Bug-type.

Pokemon GO trainers can utilize this assumption by many inexperienced players to gain leverage in PvP battles. Florges can also hold down a stable performance in PvE environments, even if it isn't a pure attacker compared to some Fairy-types like Togekiss or Gardevoir.

