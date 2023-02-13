10 best attackers for PvP in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

One of the most consistent factors of gameplay in the franchise, which Pokemon GO has kept intact, is the competitive edge of challenging another player with a team of one's most powerful creatures. Niantic's mobile game has such a thriving competitive atmosphere that it even makes an appearance at the Pokemon World Championships.

Being such an accessible title, many mobile gamers may want to enter the vast world of competitive Pokemon battling. However, as experienced trainers will know, it is not a simple form of gameplay that one can just pick up and play. Online battling takes a level of skill and knowledge that casual players may be inexperienced for.

Given how critical the metagame can be for Pokemon GO's Battle League, new trainers may be itching for a bit of insight as to how they can best enter the scene. The best way they can get a leg up on the competition is by knowing which creatures are the best to have for the purpose of dealing damage.

10 best DPS picks to try out in Pokemon GO

10) Salamence

Known for being one of the best damage-dealing Dragon-types that most players can get their hands on in Pokemon GO, Salamence is a strong start to this list. Possessing the common Dragon and Flying-type combination, it is a powerful attacking choice that comes at the cost of being especially vulnerable to Ice-type attacks.

9) Standard Deoxys

The standard variant of Deoxys is the most balanced of all of the creature's available forms. Though still frail, it has the capacity to deal some devastating Psychic-type damage, thanks to its attack stat of 345. It may not be the best pick to open a battle with, but Deoxys excels at finishing off weakened opponents, making it a solid late-game sweeper.

8) Rayquaza

Rayquaza is an obvious contender for this list. Thanks to its amazing stats and excellent movepool, thanks to its status as a Legendary Pokemon, it is the best Dragon and Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO. However, it has yet to make an appearance in raids for quite some time, so a lot of newer players will not have access to it.

7) Zekrom

It is quite shocking to see Zekrom this low on the list, especially with Reshiram sharing the same base stats. However, with Pokemon GO's upper crust of competitively viable creatures taking super-effective damage from Fire-type attacks, it can be understood as to why Zekrom, while still being good, is outshined by its counterpart.

6) Terrakion

One of the more surprising picks on this list, Terrakion may not sound like a top contender due to its rather weak defensive typing of Rock and Fighting. However, on looking under the hood, it has a lot of positives that can easily outweigh the cons in the right matchup. It also excels at being a great answer to Steel-type stall tanks.

5) Xurkitree

Xurkitree is easily the best Electric-type in Pokemon GO. Thanks to its pure Electric typing, it is only weak to Ground-type attacks. With the class having less presence in the higher tiers of play, it is free to terrify the competition with its full-powered Thunder attack.

4) Pheromosa

Pheromosa may not be the bulkiest pick of the bunch, but its typing, paired with its amazing attacking stat, makes it the best glass cannon in Pokemon GO's high-ranking metagame. Players with access to such a pick should take advantage of its great Fighting and Bug-type attacks by taking one of each to deal with both Psychic and Steel-type threats.

3) Reshiram

Though it has the exact same stats as Zekrom, Reshiram is significantly higher on this list thanks to its more favorable typing. The Fire typing, compared to the Electric, is much more useful thanks to one particular Grass and Steel-type that has been terrorizing Pokemon GO's ranked ladder in recent times.

2) Kartana

Kartana is Pokemon GO's latest and most threatening addition in quite some time. While other creatures come and go, something about this creature keeps it incredibly high on everyone's tier list.

This is thanks to its Glass Cannon stat spread being evened out by its Steel secondary typing, making it a solid mid-game bruiser more so than a late-phase sweeper. However, it can function as such.

1) Mewtwo

Kartana may be good, but it's going to take more than a living origami soldier to dethrone the king. Mewtwo is, and always has been, the best attacking pick in Pokemon GO.

With the most recent way players can obtain this Legendary Pokemon being through battling Giovanni, a lot of trainers are going to have their very own Shadow Mewtwo, making this creature even stronger.

