What is the best moveset for Flygon in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Thanks to Pokemon GO's upcoming Spotlight Hour, trainers should be able to evolve Trapinch into Vibrava and then Flygon. The Dragon/Ground-type creature can be an effective fighter in certain battle situations.

Thanks to a quality maximum attack stat, Flygon can deal good damage in battles, even if it doesn't have the best overall durability. This includes both the PvE and PvP arenas, including raids, gym attacks/defense, and the GO Battle League.

Since Trapinch's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO is taking place on April 18, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, trainers have an excellent opportunity to obtain a Flygon with great IV stats.

Stats are only half the job, though, and Pokemon GO fans will also want to outfit their Flygon with the right moveset for the arena it's being used in.

Optimal movesets for Flygon in Pokemon GO PvE and PvP

As a Dragon/Ground-type species in Pokemon GO, Flygon naturally benefits from using moves of those two types. This is due to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which increases damage output when the type of a move and its user are matched.

However, the damage isn't the only thing trainers should consider. Energy generation is also important to ensure that Flygon can access its Charged Moves quickly and regularly.

Finding the right balance between high damage and energy generation should put Flygon in an excellent spot to perform to its best capability.

Here are the recommended movesets for Flygon in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw or Mud Shot and Earth Power

- Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw or Mud Shot and Earth Power PvP - Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, and Earth Power. Alternatively, try Mud Shot, Dragon Claw, and Earthquake.

With the movesets above, Flygon can excel as either a pure Dragon or Ground-type attacker/defender in PvE. However, the PvP moveset improves Flygon's elemental diversity, giving it the ability to take on different opponents thanks to having both Dragon and Ground-type moves in its kit.

Depending on what opponent a Pokemon GO player is encountering the most, they can gear their Flygon with the appropriate moveset to counter their enemies.

When attacking gyms or raiding in PvE, players tend to know what kind of opponent they're up against, so they don't need to mix and match moves as much.

However, PvP foes are unpredictable, so Flygon will need to use both of its best elemental types to improve its coverage in type matchups and its overall usefulness.

It's also important to note that the movesets listed above aren't set in stone. Every player has a different playstyle and set of priorities. Since this is the case, they shouldn't be shy about changing their movesets as desired if the recommended moves aren't working well in PvE or PvP.

The meta of the mobile title is always shifting and changing. Players will want to run with whatever moveset gives them the best chance of success, even if it isn't necessarily optimal in the traditional meta sense.

