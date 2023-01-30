What is the best moveset for Heliolisk in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

With the Crackling Voltage event placing Heliolisk and its pre-evolved form into the spotlight, many trainers may find themselves compelled to give the lizard a chance in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. However, navigating a rigid metagame can prove to be challenging even for experienced players, making it difficult to fully utilize Heliolisk's potential.

Since Niantic's mobile game has such an oppressive metagame, breaking away from the status quo can be one of the most difficult things to do. With players analyzing every possible creature that can compete viably, many trainers who invest their time into the game mode already know what works and will use the same cookie-cutter team until something new is discovered.

If you want to use Heliolisk in Pokemon GO competitive battles, you'll need to be strategic about it. Having a strong Pokemon is important, but it's not enough to guarantee wins in Pokemon GO's Battle League. To be successful, you'll need to understand how to utilize Heliolisk's strengths and capabilities in a competitive environment.

Heliolisk PvP guide: How to effectively use the Electric-type in Pokemon GO

Heliolisk using its signature move, Parabolic Charge, in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Electric-type Pokemon like Heliolisk are in a bit of a disadvantageous spot when it comes to Pokemon GO's metagame. Given how common Ground and Steel-types are in the higher tiers of the ladder, many instead opt to rely on Fighting-types like Medicham or Machamp as offensive sweepers.

However, Heliolisk's potential to surprise opponents in Great League makes it a valuable pick for strategic trainers. It is capable of performing well against picks like Pelipper or Pidgeot. Since Heliolisk is a glass cannon Electric-type, there are bound to be many matchups in which it can easily be taken down. As such, it should be used as a switch-in only when it has favorable matchups.

One of the upsides to using Heliolisk in comparison to other Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO is that it has a surprisingly vast movepool. Typically, Electric-type Pokemon have very scarce coverage options in their kit since they only have one weakness. However, Heliolisk has access to some good Grass and Ground-type moves.

When players look towards a moveset to use for Heliolisk in Pokemon GO's Battle League, they usually stick to a tried and true combination. For a Fast Attack, players will always want to take Volt Switch. While Quick Attack and Mud-Slap can seem tempting, the same-type damage and energy generation from Volt Switch is too good to pass up.

For Charged Attacks, players will want to prioritize Thunderbolt in their free slot. However, those who have the resources to invest in a second Charged Attack slot should take Grass Knot to give Heliolisk the capability to stand up to the defensive Ground-types that it may have to battle against.

Overall, Heliolisk is a rather niche pick with less favorable matchups in the current state of Pokemon GO's metagame. Although it has a few favorable matchups in both the Great and Ultra League, the Electric typing as a whole struggles to stay relevant. However, with enough dedication and a bit of luck, players can make it work.

