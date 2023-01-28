How to evolve Helioptile to Heliolisk in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

With Pokemon GO's Crackling Voltage hitting live servers, more players than ever are out trying to get their hands on a wild Helioptile. Thanks to the event bringing the long-awaited shiny variant of the critter and its evolved form, many trainers are going out to try and add one of these rare creatures to their collections.

However, given how difficult it can be to find most evolved Pokemon in the wild, many players will be stuck trying to figure out how to evolve a Helioptile into a Heliolisk, rather than just catching the latter. As such, many may be looking into ways to avoid the tedious grind that comes with collecting a large number of candies to do so.

So, how can players quickly and easily evolve their Helioptile into Heliolisk in Pokemon GO? With how Niantic handles different creatures in terms of their rarity, scaling, and amount of evolution, the way players should go about evolving a specific Pokemon differs greatly between species.

Tips for evolving Helioptile in Pokemon GO

Helioptile as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing that trainers should keep in mind when looking to evolve a Helioptile is the set of conditions under which it can be encountered. This means they should look at every aspect of gameplay that Pokemon GO has to offer to analyze the best grinding method for their playstyle or available time.

Since Helioptile is arguably the Pokemon that is getting the most love during the current Crackling Voltage event, players have a lot of different options when it comes to how they can encounter it. During the event, they have four different ways they can acquire Helioptile: raids, eggs, research tasks, and wild encounters.

Trying to find the Pokemon through Raid Battles sounds worth it on paper. However, in practice, it is the most expensive way to go about grinding for an encounter with one. Grinding candies is not recommended, but if trainers want to use Heliolisk in battle and want one with higher IVs, they should carry out one raid and choose the one caught from it to evolve.

The best way to grind encounters with Helioptile to collect the required resources is undisputably wild encounters. This is the most optimum and cost-effective way to go about catching multiple Helioptiles and quickly collecting the 50 candies that are needed.

Having seven kilometer eggs incubating in the background is also a great idea since they can provide large bursts of Helioptile Candies if one hatches from it.

Observant trainers will also notice that Helioptile is one of the many creatures in Pokemon GO that require an item in order to evolve as well. The item they need to find is known as the Sun Stone, and it is also used to evolve Sunkern into Sunflora, Petilil into Lilligant, and many more.

In order to find this item in Pokemon GO, trainers will need to try their luck with Pokestops or they can find one in Research Breakthrough packages. These packages can be earned after completing at least one daily field research task every 24 hours. A package is earned after fulfilling this condition seven times.

