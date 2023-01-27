Pokemon GO Helioptile raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The latest Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO has successfully generated plenty of excitement amongst the AR title's fans. It focuses on Electric-type Pokemon, such as Tapu Koko and Helioptile, with brand new Raid Battles and Shiny variants being made available. Helioptile will be arriving as a One-Star Raid Boss during the event and can also be encountered in the wild.

The dual Normal and Electric-type Pokemon Helioptile is said to make its home in deserts and can generate energy by basking in the sun. This Pokemon made its official debut in Pokemon GO a year ago, with its shiny variant being revealed for this event.

The Crackling Voltage event kicked off on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will remain active until Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 11:59 pm local time. This article details everything that you need to know before battling the One-Star Raid Boss Helioptile.

Note: Certain parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Helioptile can be defeated using Fighting and Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO's latest One-Star Raid Battle

Fortunately, the dual Electric and Normal-type Pocket Monster Helioptile is an average fighter in Pokemon GO. Unless it's further evolved into a Heliolisk, there are very few compositions for this particular Pokemon. Evolving a Helioptile into a Heliolisk requires 50 Candy and a Sun Stone in the game.

Although Helioptile generally has a maximum CP of 1054 in Pokemon GO, this has been further boosted by the latest One-Star Raid Battle. Being a Raid Boss, it boasts increased strength for the duration of the Raid Battle event, but it still won’t pose much of a threat to most players. In fact, this Raid Boss can be dealt with solo or alongside a small number of teammates.

This Pokemon has an average stats spread with 115 Attack, 78 Defense, and 127 Stamina. With such low Defense stats, it's no wonder that Helioptile can be easily defeated. Clearly, this is a window of opportunity for players participating in the One-Star Raid Battle, as they can easily exploit its weak defensive capabilities.

Despite its average stats and CP, Helioptile has only two types that it's weak against: Fighting and Ground-type Pokemon. Pokemon GO players can simply select their most powerful fighters with these types to defeat this Raid Boss. Using moves that have the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) potential can help greatly in dealing more damage to Helioptile.

Trainers in Pokemon GO can make use of the following monsters to counter the One-Star Raid Boss Helioptile:

Lucario : Counter and Aura Sphere

: Counter and Aura Sphere Conkeldurr : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Breloom : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Machamp : Karate Chop and Close Combat

: Karate Chop and Close Combat Hitmonlee : Low Kick and Close Combat

: Low Kick and Close Combat Pangoro : Low Kick and Close Combat

: Low Kick and Close Combat Excadrill : Mud-Slap and Drill Run

: Mud-Slap and Drill Run Golurk : Mud-Slap and Earth Power

: Mud-Slap and Earth Power Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Choosing your team wisely when facing any Raid Boss is of great importance for a Pokemon GO trainer. You can defeat any Pokemon by identifying its weaknesses and using strong counters with high CP and good stats. It should be noted that although Helioptile has been boosted, it still lacks defensive capabilities, which you can take advantage of in combat.

Pokemon GO trainers should avoid using Electric, Flying, Ghost, or Steel-type moves for this One-Star Raid Battle as Helioptile is resistant to these typings. Additionally, this Pokemon's performance is improved in rainy and partly cloudy weather, so it's advised to avoid fighting it during these weather conditions.

