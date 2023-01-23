When will Shiny Tapu Koko and Shiny Helioptile appear in Pokemon GO?

Much like every other online title, Pokemon GO gets its playerbase excited with a constant string of new content and events for trainers to take part in. Because the Lunar New Year event is coming to a close, many gamers are looking forward to the next wave of additions.

A New Shiny Legendary Pokemon in the form of Alola's Tapu Koko was speculated to be in the works, along with the Kalos region's Electric-type, Helioptile. Since these two creatures have now been confirmed as the next two exclusive entities, Pokemon GO players may want to know everything about the next event. So what can gamers expect in the coming weeks?

Shiny Helioptile and Tapu Koko coming to Pokemon GO? Everything to know about the Crackling Voltage event

Official artwork for the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

According to the official Pokemon GO website, players will be able to find the Shiny variants of Tapu Koko and Helioptile following the release of the Crackling Voltage. This event will hit the live servers on January 27 and will continue until February 5, 2023. The event will also feature some notable Steel and Poison-type Pokemon.

With the main focus being the two new Shiny forms that players will finally be able to catch, many trainers may prioritize finding them. A total of four different ways can be employed to find a Shiny Helioptile during the upcoming event, while there is only one method trainers can expect to use to get their hands on a Shiny Tapu Koko.

To find the former during the event, players have a choice to either hunt for it through Raid Battles, wild encounters, hatching eggs, or completing research tasks. The two methods most individuals will opt to use are ones that can easily be replicated with the most consistency. As such, wild encounters and One-Star Raid Battles may be the best options.

As for Tapu Koko, players will only be able to see it during the event in Pokemon GO in the form of a Five-Star Raid Boss. Since both creatures share a similar typing, the best strategies to use for taking them down won't be all that different. Since Electric Pokemon are only weak to Ground-type attacks, players should prioritize having creatures of that type on their team.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event!



pokemongolive.com/post/crackling… Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event! ⚡ Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event! 👇pokemongolive.com/post/crackling… https://t.co/mTC8PIj7Jm

Of course, since Helioptile is a much weaker entity than Tapu Koko, it is not mandatory to have the best possible Ground Pokemon like Groudon or Landorus. Some nice middle-ground creatures of this type that trainers should consider bringing for both raids are Mamoswine, Excadrill, and potentially Steelix if players find themselves in need of a defensive option.

As for optimal team sizes, most gamers should have no problem clearing a Helioptile raid on their own. However, in terms of Tapu Koko, a team of between six and eight trainers should be considered. Since this creature is known for its potent offenses, one should bring a solid mix of offensive and defensive Pokemon.

Poll : 0 votes