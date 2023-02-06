What is the best moveset for Noivern in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

The recent Noibat Community Day in Pokemon GO has come and gone, with many trainers taking the opportunity to evolve their Noivern. Although Noivern isn't a top contender in either PvE or PvP battles, some players may still choose to use it in combat.

Since it doesn't really have great stats, it's important to equip Noivern with the best possible moveset, but this will vary depending on whether the goal is to use it in PvE or PvP battles.

To get the best results, Noivern should be equipped with the right moveset for the type matchups it can win, maximizing damage despite its average attack stats.

Using Noivern in Pokemon GO for PvE and PvP: Best moves for the Flying and Dragon-type

Noivern can still fight in Pokemon GO with the right moves and usage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Noivern benefits considerably from favorable type matchups and has a varied moveset that gives it the ability to expand its type coverage.

Players should keep this in mind when they use Noivern in PvE and PvP, though it can manage well enough without diversifying for type matchups in PvE since trainers will know what opponents they're up against.

Top movesets for Noivern in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Air Slash + Psychic or Air Slash + Boomburst

- Air Slash + Psychic or Air Slash + Boomburst PvP - Air Slash + Psychic + Draco Meteor or Air Slash + Psychic + Boomburst

With the recent Noibat Community Day event, trainers who evolved their Noibat into Noivern have gained access to the powerful Charged Move Boomburst. This move deals a heavy amount of damage (150 in PvP, 140 in PvE) in battle but has a long charge time. For this reason, Air Slash and Psychic tend to remain Noivern's bread-and-butter moveset, while adding Draco Meteor or Boomburst is effective in PvP.

Draco Meteor benefits from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), meaning it deals more damage, but Boomburst is a Normal-type move that is resisted by fewer opponents. As long as Pokemon GO players keep Psychic in Noivern's moveset, they can opt for either Draco Meteor or Boomburst as they see fit, as both can be helpful in PvP.

The recommended movesets for Noivern should improve its chances in Pokemon GO battles. However, it can get overpowered if it faces an unfavorable type matchup or opponents with higher CP or IV stats.

By carefully choosing when to use Noivern and when to hold back, players can effectively utilize the Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon in various battle scenarios. For maximum effectiveness, it's wise to bring along Pokemon that can compensate for Noivern's weaknesses. Specifically, Pokemon that work well against Ice-types can keep Noivern safe from its greatest elemental weaknesses. In this regard, Fire, Steel, Rock, and Fighting-type Pokemon perform best at countering pure Ice-types in any Pokemon GO arena. However, things get more complicated when the opposing Ice-type has a secondary element attached to it.

