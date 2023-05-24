What is the best moveset for Regigigas in Pokemon GO?

Regigigas is returning to Pokemon GO as the last Legendary creature to appear in a five-star raid in the May-event cycle. It will be available for a little over a week from 10:00 am local time on May 24, 2023, till 10:00 am local time on June 1, 2023. Additionally, there will be two Raid Hour events on May 24 and 31, when it will spawn at an increased rate, giving players ample opportunities to get their hands on one of these creatures.

In the main series games, Regigigas, originally from the Sinnoh region, was introduced to Pokemon GO in 2019. Since it has been in the game for a while, with no major overhauls to its available movepool, most game veterans will know what suits it best. However, for newer players and those looking to refresh their knowledge, this guide will tell you exactly how to build your Regigigas for it to shine in PvP and PvE battles in Pokemon GO.

Regigigas in Pokemon GO: Everything you need to know about the pure Normal-type

Before getting into the best movepool for Regigigas, it is important to know what its elemental typing is and what advantages (and disadvantages) that gives it.

Being a pure Normal-type, the Colossal Pokemon takes additional damage only from Fighting-type attacks while resisting Ghost-type attacks in Niantic's mobile game. Offensively, Normal-type attacks don't do super effective damage to anything, but at the same time, it does neutral (1x) damage to everything but Ghost, Steel, and Rock-types in Pokemon GO.

The next thing to consider is Regigigas' stats in the game. The Legendary Pokemon boasts 287 base attack, 210 base defense, and 221 base stamina, making it a hard hitter and quite tanky. It can be caught through Raid Battles at a maximum of 2483 CP without a weather boost and 3104 CP when the weather is partly cloudy. Once captured, you can boost its CP to 4913 using Candy and Stardust.

Now that its innate strengths and weaknesses have been discussed, it is possible to determine its best moveset. Regigigas' best moveset is as follows:

Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt (12)

Charged Attack: Giga Impact (200)

When it comes to fast attacks, it can learn Zen Headbutt, which is a Psychic-type attack that has 12 power, and Hidden Power, which is a Normal-type attack with 15 power.

While the latter can deal more damage, Zen Headbutt is a good counter-attack option against Fighting-type Pokemon, who are a big threat to Regigigas' longevity on the battlefield.

For the Charged Move, it is best if you go with the Normal-type option it has, which is Giga Impact. It takes time to gain charge, but a base 200 attack will do immense damage, knocking out almost all creatures in a single attack.

With this guide, you can optimally use Regigigas in PvE and PvE battles in Pokemon GO.

