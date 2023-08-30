What are the best PvP IVs for Yveltal in Pokemon GO?

August in Pokemon GO was a wonderful time for players as the Legendary Pokemon available in the five-star raid lineup were all top-notch. The options ranged from the tanky Cresselia to box Legendaries like Xerneas and Yveltal. One of the most exciting among these was Yveltal, the cover star for Pokemon Y.

Yveltal, caught in Pokemon GO from raids in August 2023, would know the Charged Attack Oblivion Wing. This is the first time the Destruction Pokemon got access to its Signature move from the main series games. This pocket monster was available in raids from August 16-23 and then from August 27-September 1, 2023.

Considering Oblivion Wing makes Yveltal shine much brighter in the GO Battle League meta, many players might want to use it in trainer battles.

To get maximum value out of Yveltal in different leagues, you need to know the ideal IV distributions for each league. This article will tell you everything you need to know about that.

Best IVs for Yveltal in Pokemon GO's Great League, Ultra League, and Master League

Yveltal in GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most suitable IVs for Yveltal in different GO Battle League formats are:

Great League: Ineligible

Ultra League: 1/14/15

Master League: 15/15/15

Yveltal Pokemon GO Battle League: Great League IVs explained

The minimum catch CP for Yveltal in Niantic's mobile game is 2073. Since the CP cap for the Great League is 1500, Yveltal is rendered ineligible for this format of trainer battles.

Yveltal Pokemon GO Battle League: Ultra League IVs explained

Yveltal's best IVs for the Ultra League is 1/14/15. The critter maxes out at 2500 CP at level 23-26 at this CP. It has an Attack and Stamina stat of 169, while its Defense is 129.5.

At the outset, Yveltal is not the best choice for the Ultra League, as its full potential is far from unlocked at this level. However, if you wish to use it in battle, it has the power to win against popular critters in this format, such as Trevenant, Venusur, Cresselia, Giratina (Altered), and Jellicent.

You might be wondering why Yveltal's ideal IVs for Ultra League has only one Attack IV. This is because Attack IVs have heavier weightage when it comes to CP calculation. Critters with high Attack IVs have to compromise on a great deal of bulk in limited CP format such as Ultra League.

Therefore, by minimizing the Attack IVs, Yveltal can get bulkier and more defensive. This can help it stick around the battlefield for longer and deal more overall damage.

Yveltal Pokemon GO Battle League: Master League IVs explained

Yveltal in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Master League is where Box Legendaries like Yveltal shine the brightest. Its ideal IVs for this format are 15/15/15, which is essentially perfect IVs. At level 50, Yveltal reaches 4275 CP. It has an Attack stat of 222.6, which can be further boosted by making it your Best Buddy.

Yveltal, in the Master League, wins against Metagross, Mewtwo, Giratina (Origin), Garchomp, and Lugia. Each of these are meta picks in the format and can give players without proper counters nightmares.

With these IVs, you can make optimal use of Oblivion Wing Yveltal in the GO Battle League.