What is the best team for Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition in Pokemon GO? (January 2023) 

Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup has been running for a few weeks now. It possesses both Great and Ultra League Editions to accommodate various players. The Ultra League iteration allows for Pokemon with a higher CP cap while retaining the core Holiday Cup rules.

While the rules and traditional gameplay in this version of the Holiday Cup remain the same, the meta is somewhat different due to the Pokemon permitted in the Ultra League Edition. This forces a change in the overall team-building strategy compared to the Great League. Some Pocket Monsters that perform well in the Great League can't quite measure up in the Ultra League Edition.

There may not be a perfect team to tackle the Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition. However, trainers can still make informed decisions to craft a high-quality team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Charizard and other quality picks make an effective team in Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition

Altered Giratina can lead the way in Pokemon GO's Ultra League Holiday Cup (Image via Niantic)

When a trainer is piecing together a team in any Pokemon GO PvP format, they'll ideally want one with defined roles for each Pocket Monster. This means adding a lead to initiate battles, a switch to avoid unfavorable type matchups, and a closer to take down unshielded opponents and finish the fight.

The top picks for these roles vary depending on the format being played. However, players can use their best judgment to assemble a team capable of going on a winning streak.

Recommended team for Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition in 2023

Lead - Altered Giratina (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power)

- Altered Giratina (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power) Switch - Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw)

- Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Closer - Aurorus (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Meteor Beam)

While this Pokemon GO team is subject to individual changes, it should provide an excellent starting point to rack up wins and climb up the Holiday Cup ranks.

The team begins with Altered Form Giratina, which has long been a fixture in the Ultra/Master League meta, thanks to its excellent bulk, spammy moveset, and dynamic flexibility. The Pocket Monster also adds significant shield pressure with its moveset, forcing opponents to pop their shields early and often.

Both Charizard and Shadow Charizard make excellent switch picks for dealing with Ice-type foes that can counter Giratina. Shadow Charizard provides extra damage but reduced durability in Pokemon GO, so trainers can make a call based on availability or whether they prefer bulk over damage output.

Regardless, Charizard is a very flexible switch that can win meta matchups against opponents like Alolan Ninetails, Regice, Virizion, Abomasnow, and Alolan Sandslash.

When an opponent is out of shields and has lost a Pokemon or two, it's time to bring out Aurorus to close the game.

Aurorus benefits in Pokemon GO from high bulk, spammy moves, and solid move charging capability. Its Rock/Ice typing gives it a fair amount of protection from popular meta picks and counters, and its moveset allows it to finish off opponents with a high degree of success.

It's worth noting that trainers should always tweak their team to fit their preferred playstyle. However, this team should serve as an excellent base for them to work with as they begin their climb in Pokemon GO's Ultra Holiday Cup.

