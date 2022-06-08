Aurorus may not be best choice in Pokemon GO

June is a big month for Pokemon GO. Not even ten days into the month, players have received all of the content from GO Fest 2022, the new Season of GO, and the announcement of Adventure Week 2022, which brings four new Fossil Pokemon into the game: Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Amaura, and Aurorus.

Adventure Weeks are events in the mobile game that happen annually. They give users a generous amount of time to get their hands on their favorite Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon.

This iteration of the event is no different. With four new Pokemon to use, gamers are beginning to analyze their potential in battle.

While many are excited about Tyrantrum, given that it is a Dragon-type T-Rex Pokemon, many others may be wondering if Aurorus will have any usage. Given its typing of Rock and Ice, many individuals may look over the new Fossil Pokemon without giving it a chance in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League.

Aurorus in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Aurorus, as it appears in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously stated, Aurorus is a Rock and Ice-type Pokemon. Right off the bat, this gives it some very unfavorable matchups, with its most significant weakness being against Steel and Fighting-type attacks. These types of attacks are abundant in competitive play and deal massive damage to Aurorus.

This set of weaknesses eliminates Aurorus from having any viability in both Great and Ultra Leagues due to the abundance of counters it has in the tiers. Most notably, Pokemon like Lucario, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel, and Conkeldurr can make quick work of this Pokemon due to their incredibly favorable type advantage.

As Aurorus has yet to be added to the game, its exact stats cannot be determined. However, predictions can be made given the reputation of Pokemon's stats being relatively close to those from the main series of games. So what can players expect stat-wise from this Pokemon?

Aurorus has the highest HP stat of all of the other Rock-type Pokemon in the main series. With the HP stat being condensed into the Stamina stat, it would be correct to assume that its highest stat in Pokemon GO will be its stamina. However, this is where the benefits of Aurorus sadly end.

It has a low defense stat in the main series, meaning it may not be the ideal pick for users needing a tank or a defensive wall. It has a decent overall offensive stat spread, making it a viable endgame defensive choice after the opponent uses all of their shields. However, this role may be niche.

In summary, Aurorus may not be the best Pokemon to add to a gamer's competitive battle team in Pokemon GO. Though it yields a high Stamina stat and average attack, its vast weaknesses to common attacking types hold it back from performing well in any of the higher populated tiers of competitive play.

