What is the best team for Little Cup in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

On March 29, 2023, Pokemon GO's Little Cup returns as part of the Rising Heroes season. Given the constraints imposed on this specialty format, trainers should have an interesting time putting together a new team to take the cup on.

In the Little Cup, the CP limit is set to 500, and only certain Pocket Monsters are permitted to participate. Specifically, a creature must be capable of evolving but not yet evolved to be eligible.

In the current Little Cup, there are no banned species, giving players some freedom as they put together their teams.

Which teams will perform well in Pokemon GO's Little Cup? The answer is a bit broader than new PvPers might expect.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended Little Cup team for Pokemon GO in March 2023

Bronzor is a magnificent pick in many roles for Pokemon GO's Little Cup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When building a PvP team in Pokemon GO, it's best to break down the three-creature lineup into defined roles. Specifically, trainers will want a lead to start battles, a closer to finish them, and a switch to help the other two out when they aren't on good footing.

Fortunately, some Pocket Monsters are capable of filling multiple roles if needed, adding versatility to a team. This is always welcome in any PvP format, including the Little Cup.

Here is the recommended Little Cup team in Pokemon GO for March 2023:

Lead - Bronzor (Confusion, Payback, Psyshock)

- Bronzor (Confusion, Payback, Psyshock) Switch - Shadow Ducklett (Wing Attack, Bubble Beam, Brave Bird)

- Shadow Ducklett (Wing Attack, Bubble Beam, Brave Bird) Closer - Deino (Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Crunch)

The team listed above has plenty of diversity when it comes to elemental types and multi-role capabilities in Pokemon GO.

As a lead, Bronzor possesses excellent durability and the ability to use Psychic and Dark-type moves. This means it can counter other Bronzor as well as Wynaut. With such high durability, the creature can also slot in as a closer if needed, though that may not be necessary due to Deino's presence on the team. Regardless, it's hard not to see the massive upside of Bronzor in the Little Cup meta.

If Bronzor or Deino gets in trouble, Shadow Ducklett should perform quite well as a switch. It can deal with fellow Water-type creatures like other Ducklett or Wynaut but can also counter popular grass-type options like Cottonee, thanks to its ability to use Wing Attack and Brave Bird.

Furthermore, the buff that Ducklett receives in its shadow form should amplify its damage output, making it great at finishing off weakened opponents even if they have a superior type matchup.

When an opponent is on their last legs, trainers can bring in Deino to close out the battle. This tiny Dark/Dragon-type creature is gifted with a very high stamina stat, making it perfect for engaging in battles of attrition and keeping opponents from making progress at the end of a battle. Its Dark-type moves also give it the ability to counter foes like Bronzor. Adding Body Slam to its moveset helps it deal neutral damage against most opponents.

Obviously, this team isn't a lock by any stretch, but it should provide trainers with a strong footing as they begin the Little Cup. If things aren't going well, players shouldn't be shy about swapping out specific Pokemon or altering movesets to better suit their playstyle.

