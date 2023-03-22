What is the best team for Mountain Cup: Great League in Pokemon GO? (March 2023) 

Pokemon GO's Mountain Cup: Great League Edition begins on March 22, 2023, and will run until March 29, 2023, at 1:00 pm Pacific Time. Trainers aren't wasting any time preparing their teams for battle.

As the title suggests, Mountain Cup: Great League Edition sticks to some of the same rules that Pokemon GO's Great League is known for. Specifically, only Pokemon of 1,500 CP or below can be used. However, the new spin on this PvP format dictates that only Ice, Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pocket Monsters can participate. Furthermore, Swampert is banned from the cup for the time being.

If Pokemon GO players are searching for a quality team composition, there's one that should set them up quite well for success.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended team for Pokemon GO's Mountain Cup: Great League Edition

Diggersby's status as a fighter has risen in the Mountain Cup (Image via Niantic)

When constructing any PvP team for Pokemon GO, it's always a good idea to utilize three roles: a lead to start fights, a closer to finish them, and a switch to assist the other two when they find themselves in poor matchups. Fortunately, some Pocket Monsters can excel at multiple roles, and versatility is always a great asset to have in a PvP team.

While there's no perfect team to reach the pinnacle of the Mountain Cup, the right Pokemon picks can carry a player pretty far in the rankings without needing excessive tweaking.

Here is the recommended team for Pokemon GO's Current Mountain Cup:

Lead - Shadow Gliscor (Wing Attack, Earthquake, Night Slash)

- Shadow Gliscor (Wing Attack, Earthquake, Night Slash) Switch - Diggersby (Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake)

- Diggersby (Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake) Closer - Shadow Registeel (Lock-On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)

As a lead, Shadow Gliscor has a lot to love in Pokemon GO PvP. It has good attack and defense stats, receiving a boost to attack and a reduction to defense as a Shadow Pokemon.

Despite the shadow nerfs to its defense, Shadow Gliscor still maxes out at close to 150 defense, so it should be able to deal plenty of damage while taking some in return. Wing Attack is an excellent and spammy Fast Move for it. The creature also has the ability to use Night Slash to bait enemy shields before dealing heavy damage to targets with Earthquake if they use up their shields quickly.

As good as Shadow Gliscor can be, it isn't infallible, and it won't last long when an enemy has a type advantage over it. This is where Diggersby comes in within the switch role.

As a Normal/Ground-type, Diggersby has a solid elemental type combination that should allow it to deal with various opponents. Additionally, it excels at protracted fights thanks to its high stamina stat and solid defense, giving it the ability to effectively stall out opponents in many situations.

When the time comes for Pokemon GO trainers to finish a battle, Shadow Registeel should be able to handle things admirably. It doesn't have the durability of its standard counterpart, but it still has more than enough tankiness to be a problem for most opponents who don't hard-counter it directly.

Shadow Registeel doesn't deal much damage with the Fast Move Lock-On. However, this attack supercharges Registeel's Charged Moves, which makes it perfect for defeating opponents with no shields left.

Poll : 0 votes