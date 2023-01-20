Pokemon GO Diggersby raid guide (January 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year festivities started on January 19, 2023. They will go on till January 23, 2023. This is the Year of the Rabbit, so the celebrations focus on rabbit-themed Pocket Monsters, including Diggersby.

Among the bonuses in this event are increased chances of encountering Shiny Darumaka, double the amount of Stardust received from opening gifts, and extra Special Trade allowances.

Lunar New Year 2023 will also feature multiple raids of one-star, three-star, five-star, and Mega levels. Diggersby will be part of the three-star raids during the event. Other Pokemon that can be found in three-star raids are Flareon, Shuckle, Blaziken, and Druddigon.

This guide takes a look at how players can prepare themselves before going into a Diggersby raid during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Diggersby is weak to Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves in Pokemon GO

Diggersby is a Normal and Ground-type Pokemon. It is the evolved form of Bunnelby. As mentioned earlier, the creature will appear as a three-star raid boss during the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokemon GO.

Being a three-star raid boss, Diggersby has a CP of 9935. When players defeat it in battle, they will get a chance to catch the Pocket Monster at a lowered CP. The creature will appear at Level 20 with a CP of 806-862 in the absence of weather boost. However, if the weather is Sunny or Partly Cloudy, it will appear after the raid boss has been defeated at Level 25 with 1008-1078 CP.

Three-star raids are not too tough to beat, and Diggersby is not a particularly challenging opponent. As long as trainers use the correct counters in the raid, they should come out successful.

Being a Normal and Ground-type Pocket Monster, Diggersby is weak to Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves. It can have Quick Attack and Mud Shot as Fast Moves, while its Charge Moves could be Hyper Beam, Earthquake, Fire Punch, and Dig.

This means that even if Grass and Ice-type Pokemon can deal super effective damage to Diggersby, they might also faint to a couple of Fire Punches. Fighting and Water-type Pocket Monsters have the best chance of knocking Diggersby out without being KO-ed themselves.

Trainers can consider using the following Mega forms of Pokemon with these Fast Moves and Charge Moves against Diggersby for the quickest knockouts:

Mega Swampert - Water Gun - Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise - Water Gun -Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyrados - Water Gun - Hydro Pump

Mega Lopunny - Double Kick - Focus Blast

However, players don't need to worry if they don't have too many Mega forms of creatures on their team. Regular-form Pocket Monsters with these movesets will also get you over the line comfortably:

Kingler - Bubble - Crabhammer

Machamp - Counter - Dynamic Punch

Swampert - Water Gun - Hydro Cannon

Kyogre - Waterfall - Hydro Pump

Conkeldurr - Counter - Dynamic Punch

Using a combination of these Pokemon with the aforementioned movesets will ensure players see success against Diggersby. Trainers should make sure to stock up on Raid Passes so they can participate in and catch as many powerful raid bosses as they can during the Lunar New Year 2023 event.

