What is the best team for Master League in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Unlike other Pokemon GO PvP Battle Leagues, the Master League has no Combat Power restrictions. This means that trainers can use the strongest Pocket Monsters in their arsenal without restrictions. That said, they'll still need proper team formation to ensure success.

Players flaunt legendary and mythical Pocket Monsters here and there in the Master League. Those who use the most powerful teams are usually the ones on a winning streak. Certain combinations of Pokemon seem to be more powerful than others, and coming up with the right one might be difficult. That is why this article will talk about the best team for Master League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Recommended Pokemon GO Master League team

Currently, Lugia, Zekrom, and Dialga have the most potential to dominate the Master League in Pokemon GO. Forming a team with these fighters will yield satisfactory results. They offer absolute power and admirable durability. Also, they are tanky and can easily survive tough attacks. This allows them to stay in battles for a long time, which can provide an opportunity to turn the tide.

From powerful attacking stats and movesets to defensive capabilities, they have it all. Dialga’s durability and shield pressure make it a valid option to use as the team leader. As for the switch, Lugia is the one to go for. Zekrom can act as the finisher. This formation is the best-performing in Master League PvP.

With no weakness to Fairy attacks, the dual Steel and Dragon-type legendary Dialga can easily deal with powerful counters of that type. This eradicates the substantial weakness of having Dragon types on your team.

Lugia is arguably the strongest fighter in the current Pokemon GO Master League meta. Along with one of the highest durability in the entirety of Pokemon GO, it possesses moves that are extremely powerful. One of them is Aeroblast. This move is famous for its attacking power and can even obliterate enemies resistant to its typing.

This Pokemon also has a few of the most fearsome Fast Moves capable of charging its Charge Moves quickly. Moreover, the bulk stats of this fighter can easily cover up for its weaknesses.

Zekrom, the Pokemon GO match stopper, performs similarly to Dialga, but its dual Dragon and Electric type make it a unique creature. The offensive legendary boasts powerful attacks like Dragon Breath, Wild Charge, and Outrage. These moves make the Pokemon a fierce monster that can obliterate any opponent that stands in its way. Zekrom is infamous for its ability to overwhelm opponents without shields.

While these three make the best team in Pokemon GO's Master League, gamers will be happy to know that some alternatives are available.

Viable alternatives to best Pokemon GO Master League team

Here are some options that can be used instead of Lugia, Zekrom, and Dialga:

Match leader - Shadow Mewtwo, Yveltal, Dragonite, Palkia, Altered Form Giratina, Groudon, Origin Form Giratina

- Shadow Mewtwo, Yveltal, Dragonite, Palkia, Altered Form Giratina, Groudon, Origin Form Giratina Match switch - Shadow Mewtwo, Zacian, Shadow Snorlax, Aria Form Meloetta, Gyarados, Ursaluna

- Shadow Mewtwo, Zacian, Shadow Snorlax, Aria Form Meloetta, Gyarados, Ursaluna Match stopper - Reshiram, Xerneas, Shadow Ho-Oh, Garchomp, Shadow Mamoswine, Therian Form Landorus

If the PvP team of Dialga, Lugia, and Zekrom doesn't seem to work for you, then you can swap those fighters with the ones mentioned in this section as you carefully build your own unique team. No party can guarantee a win; victory comes with perfect balance and experimenting with what works for you.

Poll : 0 votes