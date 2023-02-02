What is the best team for Ultra League in Pokemon GO? (February 2023) 

Pokemon GO's Mythical Wishes season is churning ahead, and the PvP meta continues alongside it in lockstep. Trainers worldwide continue to battle to raise their rankings before the GO Battle League resets.

This is just as prevalent in the Ultra League, the intermediary format between the Great and Master Leagues. New additions of moves and Pokemon during Mythical Wishes have altered the ongoing Ultra League meta in some pretty interesting ways.

If players are hoping to dive into the Ultra League or want to step their game up, plenty of success is earned while building a team to take into the arena.

While there isn't a perfect team for Pokemon GO PvP in any format, looking at some of the top options can help players go on a run and raise their rank quickly.

Shadow Gliscor, Charizard, and Registeel form a top team in Pokemon GO's Current Ultra League Meta

Registeel remains an all-around top contender in many team compositions in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

When building any team for PvP, it's best to sort one's picks by what role they excel in. Traditionally, this means picking a lead to begin battles with, a switch to cover the lead when it's in an unfavorable matchup, and a closer to finish the fight.

While some creatures can excel at multiple roles in Pokemon GO, the three-Pokemon team makeup in the mobile title forces players to examine their battle party from top to bottom.

Recommended Team Composition for Pokemon GO's Ultra League in February 2023

Lead - Shadow Gliscor (Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake)

- Shadow Gliscor (Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake) Switch - Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw)

- Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Closer - Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)

With the team and moves listed above, Pokemon GO trainers should have a great and balanced approach to the Ultra League meta.

Starting off with Shadow Gliscor is a solid foot forward, as it can deal great damage thanks to a combination of its shadow form boost and heavy-hitting moves like Earthquake. Wing Attack and Night Slash round out its moveset, giving this Ground-type Pokemon the ability to counter popular picks like Scrafty, Trevenant, Cresselia, and Giratina.

When an opponent brings out an opponent Shadow Gliscor is having a tough time with, it's time for Pokemon GO trainers to tag in Charizard. This team sees Charizard use Wing Attack, but it also offers a powerful nuke move with Blast Burn while having some strong anti-dragon meta options with Dragon Claw.

In this loadout, the Fire-type starter Pokemon can handle plenty of meta picks like Cobalion, Talonflame, and even Walrein in the right circumstances.

Once an opponent in Ultra League has their shields depleted or they're down to their last Pokemon, switching to Registeel is a good move. Its high durability allows it to win plenty of battles of attrition with opponents, and moves like Focus Blast and Zap Cannon give it great elemental type coverage with a high damage output.

Granted, Lock On doesn't really deal much damage. However, it does allow Registeel to charge and fire off its Charged Moves with regularity, making it an absolute menace against unshielded foes.

