What is the best team for Ultra Premier Classic in Pokemon GO? (December 2022) 

Pokemon GO's beloved Ultra Premier Classic PvP will return on December 15, 2022, after a hiatus of several months. Much like before, Pokemon in this PvP format must be at a CP of 2,500 or lower and cannot be Legendary, Mythical, or powered up through the use of XL Candies.

Since the previous Ultra Premier Classic occurred during the Season of Light, the format's meta should look quite different now that Pokemon GO's Mythical Wishes campaign is underway.

The top teams for this format may not work as well as they did in the past, so now is a good time to reformulate a top-notch battle party before the league re-opens.

While there's certainly no perfect team in Pokemon GO PvP, a recommended team can go a long way in getting a trainer started.

Shadow Charizard, Trevenant, and Shadow Honchkrow form a great team for Pokemon GO's Ultra Premier Classic in December 2022

Charizard's profile has risen in December's Ultra Premier Classic (Image via Niantic)

The good thing about Pokemon GO's PvP is that there are many paths to success. The large number of available Pokemon in-game, some more viable than others, ensures that trainers always have strengths and weaknesses with each team composition.

By minimizing glaring flaws in the team composition and playing to each Pokemon's best role effectiveness, players can create a team that can rack up plenty of wins.

When building any PvP team, trainers should pick a lead Pokemon, a switch, and a closer. Many creatures can fit these roles, and some can fit multiple roles depending on their effectiveness.

For a lead that can handle punishment and dole it out even better, Shadow Charizard is an excellent pick in this Pokemon GO format.

Using a versatile moveset including Wing Attack, Blast Burn, and Dragon Claw, Shadow Charizard can take on several different type matchups with ease. It can also deal substantial damage thanks to its damage boost from being a shadow Pokemon. The creature can outmuscle popular meta picks from last season, including Venusaur, Trevenant, and Escavalier.

If Shadow Charizard is at a disadvantage or has taken a substantial amount of damage, it's time for Pokemon GO trainers to tag in their switch. For this team, Trevenant is an excellent option.

Trevenant performs well, thanks to its great stats and versatile Grass/Ghost-type moveset. Additionally, it counters established picks like Swampert and Shadow Machamp.

Once an opponent is out of shields and is open to closing the match out, Pokemon GO trainers can bring in their closer. These Pokemon perform at their best when an opponent can't duck behind a shield to avoid Charged Moves, and this team, in particular, benefits from Shadow Honchkrow.

Not only does it deal increased damage from being a shadow Pokemon, but its moveset, including Snarl, Brave Bird, and Sky Attack, allows it to counter bulky adversaries like Trevenant and Venusaur. Its bulk also allows it to perform well in neutral matchups against Swampert and Walrein.

Thanks to an effective combination of tankiness and damage output, Shadow Honchkrow should be able to effectively finish the fight and hand its trainer a victory.

